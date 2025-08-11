Oxy Capital Announces Disposition of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. Common Shares

LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A ("Oxy Capital") is pleased to announce that it has disposed of its holding of 1,289,373 common shares ("Common Shares") of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. ("Montero") (TSXV: MON), through a series of sales on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 8, 2025 at an average price of approximately C$0.23 per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of C$301,107.08, representing approximately 15.4% of the outstanding Common Shares (the "Sale").

Oxy Capital's last early warning report was filed on April 9, 2025, in which Oxy Capital reported that it had ownership and control of a total of 7,735,741 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.4% of the outstanding Common Shares. On May 5, 2025, Montero effected a six-for-one consolidation of its Common Shares, as a result of which Oxy Capital's holding was reduced to 1,289,373 Common Shares on a post-consolidation basis. Subsequent to the Sale, Oxy Capital now does not hold any Common Shares.

Oxy Capital disposed of its holding of Common Shares for investment and portfolio management purposes. Following the disposition, Oxy Capital no longer beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over any securities of Montero. Oxy Capital has no present intention of acquiring ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of Montero. However, Oxy Capital may from time to time re-evaluate its position and, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, and Montero's business, financial condition and prospects, may in the future acquire securities of Montero.

An Early Warning Report in respect of the Sale will be filed under Montero's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please refer to the contact listed below.

Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A. is an organization established under the laws of Portugal. Oxy Capital is an alternative asset management firm founded in 2011, with headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. The firm invests across various business sectors, focusing on private equity, mezzanine debt, restructuring, and public market opportunities.

Oxy Capital's head office is located Av. Eng. Duarte Pacheco - Amoreiras - Torre 2, 15.o B, 1070-102, Lisbon, Portugal

Montero's head office is located at 750 West Pender St., Suite 401, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T7

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Oxy Capital's investment objectives and future intentions with respect to Montero. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations about future events, and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding such future expectations. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and Oxy Capital is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A