Oxy Capital Announces Additional Purchases of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. Common Shares

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A ("Oxy Capital") is pleased to announce that it has acquired ownership and control of an additional 1,024,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. ("Montero") (TSXV: MON) through a series of purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange between January 9, 2025 and February 7, 2025 at an average price of approximately C$0.297 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately C$303,737.50, representing approximately 2.0% of the outstanding Common Shares (the "Purchases").

The resulting change in Oxy Capital's share ownership position of Montero was greater than 2% from Oxy Capital's last early warning report that was filed on January 9, 2025, in which Oxy Capital reported that it had ownership and control of a total of 5,013,781 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.0% of the outstanding Common Shares. Subsequent to the Purchases, Oxy Capital now holds 6,037,781 Common Shares, which represents approximately 12.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Subject to applicable law, Oxy Capital will continue to review its holdings of Montero's securities and, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Montero's business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may increase or decrease its investment in the securities of Montero.

An Early Warning Report in respect of the Purchases will be filed under Montero's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please refer to the contact listed below.

For further information, please contact:

André Paúl

Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A

+351 21 820 9910

[email protected]

Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A. is an organization established under the laws of Portugal. Oxy Capital is an alternative asset management firm founded in 2011, with headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. The firm invests across various business sectors, focusing on private equity, mezzanine debt, restructuring, and public market opportunities.

Oxy Capital's head office is located Av. Eng. Duarte Pacheco - Amoreiras - Torre 2, 15.o B, 1070-102, Lisbon, Portugal

Montero's head office is located at 750 West Pender St., Suite 401, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T7

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Oxy Capital's investment objectives and future intentions with respect to Montero. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations about future events, and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding such future expectations. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and Oxy Capital is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A