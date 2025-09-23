Oxipital AI Unveils Game-Changing V-CORTX™ AI Vision Platform at PACK EXPO 2025

Revolutionary no-code platform eliminates the need for images, annotation, or programming, making AI vision faster and easier to deploy.

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Oxipital AI today announced the launch of V-CORTX, a powerful all-in-one AI vision platform designed to transform how manufacturers and machine builders deploy and scale machine vision in their operations. Debuting at PACK EXPO 2025, V-CORTX combines three critical capabilities into a single solution: a robust AI vision model manager, an intuitive no-code application builder, and a dynamic real-time analytics dashboard for inspection and vision-guided robotics.

This integration empowers entire manufacturing teams, not just AI experts or software developers, to build, deploy, and optimize vision applications with ease. By eliminating the dependency on specialized talent or lengthy development cycles, V-CORTX puts customers in full control of their AI vision models, inspection logic, and robotic guidance.

"V-CORTX represents a major leap forward in machine vision," said Austin Harvey, VP of Product and Marketing at Oxipital AI. "We've taken the learnings from hundreds of millions of inspections in production and have removed the barriers that once slowed the adoption of AI Vision in manufacturing. With V-CORTX there is no coding, no images, and no annotation necessary which means manufacturers can innovate faster, adapt instantly to change, and achieve measurable gains in quality and efficiency."

With V-CORTX, manufacturers can:

Rapidly iterate on applications and test changes instantly without costly retraining or downtime.





Adapt to new production requirements quickly and with confidence.





Gain actionable insights from real-time analytics that highlight defect trends, yield performance, and process improvements.

Key Features of V-CORTX:

AI Vision Model Manager – Download, request, and deploy high-performance vision models without image capture or manual annotation.





Recipe Builder – Create and update workflows with drag-and-drop simplicity and real-time visual feedback.





Analytics Dashboard – Monitor, measure, and act with instant access to throughput data, defect trends, dimensional analysis, and quality insights.

From initial proof of concept to full-scale deployment, V-CORTX makes AI vision faster, simpler, and more reliable than ever. It's a platform designed not just to promise AI, but to deliver AI as a real, measurable competitive advantage. More information on V-CORTX can be found at https://www.oxipitalai.com/V-CORTX/ .

V-CORTX will be on display at PACK EXPO International in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 29 – October 1, 2025, at Oxipital AI's booth N-7650. You can also see Oxipital AI's visual AI solutions featured in Velec's booth W-3550. In addition, Oxipital AI will present "What's Holding Back Widespread Adoption of AI in Manufacturing" on Tuesday, September 30, from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. at the Processing Innovation Stage (North Hall 1900).

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for robotic process automation and product inspection in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at www.oxipitalai.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Collura

Director of Marketing Communications, Oxipital AI

[email protected]

