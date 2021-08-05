"Our team spent the past year planning this moment and we look forward to flying again when it will be safe to do so. With this new 737-800 aircraft, OWG will offer the HIGH LOVE experience towards more destinations. It is the next logical step for us", declared Mr. Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation.

For OWG, adding this type of aircraft represents an opportunity to offer destinations further away than what is currently possible. It also demonstrates the company's commitment to continued growth. The new destinations offered by OWG will be announced in the coming weeks. As for the Boeing 737-800 that was acquired, it was purchase from a special purpose corporation wholly-owned by Frank DeMarinis and is expected to be in service in 2022, once its cabin has been modified to OWG's image and standards.

"OWG will continue to reinvent the travel experience by ensuring that we always have the interests and needs of our travelers at heart," concluded Mr. Prud'Homme,

About the Boeing 737-800 :

Passengers on board: 189

Distance: 5765 km

Maximum cruise speed: 946 km/h

Optimum cruise speed: 842 km/h

About OWG

OWG is the newest division of Nolinor Aviation. The airline was launched in 2020 and offers scheduled flights to selected Caribbean destinations with a fleet of three 156-passenger Boeing 737-400s and one 189-passenger Boeing 737-800. Additional destinations will be offered in a near future. For more information, visit owg.com.

Facebook OWG

Instagram OWG

LinkedIn OWG

Twitter OWG

TikTok OWG

SOURCE OWG

For further information: Frédérique Lorrain, TACT, Phone : 450 702-0339, [email protected]