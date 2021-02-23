"Currently thousands of travelers have fallen out of love with their traditional transporters. This promotion is our way to tell them that our heart is open and that there is always a local Québec based alternative for those who like to travel," said Marco Prud'Homme, President of OWG.

Those who wish to participate in this promotion just have to fill out a form on OWG.COM. They will be asked to explain why they deserve to be chosen based on their story – for example, a ruined wedding anniversary, an important trip canceled or any reason justifying why they deserve to win this sum. The questionnaire offers a choice between being reimbursed in cash or in the form of a credit applicable on a future OWG flight – once it's safe to travel again.

Each week, during an undetermined period, the OWG team will select a winner based on the merits of their storyline. A sum equivalent to the lost amount will be delivered in person by an OWG employee.

OWG is a new airline launched during the pandemic that reinvents the travel experience by taking its travelers to heart. With this novel promotion, OWG wants to help out consumers being held captive by this crisis, as well as promote its services to travelers.

OWG carried out a first series of flights to Cuba this winter with a 94% satisfaction rating. The airline is offering a new formula based on customer satisfaction and personalized service, such as hearty free meals served on all its flights.

OWG is a new airline established by Nolinor Aviation. OWG offers regular flights to certain Caribbean destinations with a fleet of 156-passenger Boeing 737-400s. For more details, visit OWG.com or follow @owg on Instagram.

