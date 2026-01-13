MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Drugs: Help and Referral is launching a new remote service for overdose prevention, known as RSOP, now available throughout Québec. RSOP offers a unique form of support to individuals who use substances alone and are at risk of overdose due to contamination or overuse. Most overdose-related deaths in Québec involve people who are alone--often at home--when they use. With RSOP, individuals now have access to counselors via phone or video call, who can call emergency services if signs of overdose appear.

The Purpose of RSOP

In 2022, in response to the growing overdose crisis in Québec, Drugs: Help and Referral started thinking about of a unique province-wide, remote support service for people who use drugs alone, often at home. In 2024, RSOP secured funding through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP), with funds administered in Québec by the ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux.

RSOP was quietly launched as a pilot project on June 25, 2025, in collaboration with a few community partners. Even without public promotion, the service has already responded to over 200 calls. Early results show that RSOP is reaching people who do not access supervised consumption sites or who prefer to use in complete confidentiality.

The 5 Key Steps of the RSOP Service

Connect with an RSOP counselor by calling Drugs: Help and Referral at 1-800-265-2626 and choosing option 2. The service is free, confidential, bilingual, and available across Québec seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Ideally, the call should be made just before using. Explanation and Consent – A counselor explains the service rules. The caller provides a name or pseudonym, their location, and consents to having emergency services called in case of overdose. The counselor will ask about the caller's substance use patterns. RSOP is intended to those who use substances at risk of contamination or overdose, such as opioids (e.g., fentanyl, hydromorphone/Dilaudid, heroin), stimulants (e.g., crack, cocaine), synthetic drugs, or diverted prescription medications. Support During Use – The counselor must know what the caller is consuming to recognize potential signs of overdose, which vary based on the substance, method of use, and possible interactions. At any point, the responder may suggest harm reduction strategies, such as taking a pause between doses if the person is consuming more or faster than usual. The support is collaborative, non-judgmental, and focused entirely on the individual's safety. The counselor stays on the line throughout the process--whether speaking or silent, based on the caller's preference. Wellness Checks – The counselor regularly checks in to ensure the caller is feeling well. If the person becomes unresponsive or shows signs of overdose, emergency services are contacted. The counselor stays on the line until help arrives. End of the Call – If everything goes well, the call ends safely. If the person wishes to talk about their substance use, they can be transferred to Drugs: Help and Referral for additional support or referrals.

Drugs: Help and Referral worked closely with an advisory committee, comprising AQPSUD, AIDQ, Profan 2.0, and GRIP. RSOP completed many foundational steps before launching the service: developing protocols, hiring and training staff with both academic and lived experience, and implementing the necessary technology. More information is available at rsop.ca.

Quotes

"The launch of RSOP is a powerful example of how community-led innovation can save lives. This confidential service and remotely accessible will help prevent overdoses and ensure that people who use substances can access support across the province of Quebec--whether in remote regions or in the heart of our cities. This is about meeting people where they are at with care, dignity, and hope."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Canada's Minister of Health

"I'm extremely proud of the launch of RSOP and of how Drugs: Help and Referral continues to innovate to better support people who use substances. RSOP offers a one-of-a-kind option in Québec for individuals at risk of overdose, thanks to its remote accessibility, expertise in tele-intervention, and confidentiality. I thank Health Canada and the ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux du Québec for their trust."

Nancy Rocha, Director of Drugs: Help and Referral and the lead behind RSOP.

The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent those of Health Canada.

About Drugs: Help and Referral

Drugs: Help and Referral is a province-wide, free and confidential service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone and chat. It provides support, information, and referrals to individuals concerned about their use of alcohol, drugs, or medication, as well as to their loved ones. More than 23,000 people reach out to the service each year.

Since June 2025, Drugs: Help and Referral also offers a Remote Service for Overdose Prevention (RSOP). This service is intended for individuals who use substances alone and are concerned for their safety.

Founded in 1993, Drugs: Help and Referral is operated by the Information and Referral Center of Greater Montréal and is fully funded by the ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux.

For more information: drughelp.quebec

