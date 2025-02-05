OverActive Media Strategic Acquisitions Propel Record Fan Engagement as Call of Duty League's Return to Europe

MADRID, SPAIN and TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, celebrates the successful return of the first Call of Duty League (CDL) to Europe with Major I, the first tournament of the 2025 season. Hosted in collaboration with Movistar KOI, acquired by OverActive in March 2024, at Madrid's iconic Caja Mágica, the event marked the first CDL Major in Europe in five years. This milestone underscores OverActive Media's commitment to uniting global esports communities, leveraging strategic acquisitions to drive record fan engagement, and delivering exceptional value to corporate partners.



Pioneering New Energy in European Esports

Major I kicked off the season by bringing Toronto Ultra's high-quality event experience and passionate fanbase to an energized European audience, expanding OverActive Media's international footprint. In collaboration with Movistar KOI, the event also amplified the visibility of Toronto Ultra's corporate partners – including SCUF Gaming, AMD, and Blacklyte, through exclusive on-site activations and digital brand integrations. The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) also served as an event sponsor, bringing reigning EWC Warzone Champion Andrew 'Biffle' Diaz from the United States to engage with fans from around the world.



"By bringing together top-tier talent, innovative strategies, and fresh ideas, we are strengthening our connections with fans while unlocking new revenue streams and growth opportunities," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "The energy in Madrid and the success of our acquisitions reaffirm our commitment to building a global esports company that entertains millions while creating sustainable growth."

Mr. Adamou continued, "Call of Duty League Major I was the most successful Major we have ever hosted. We sold more than 12,000 tickets, with more than 80% traveling from outside Spain, driving tourism and significant economic impact for the local community. The energy in the arena, the intense competition, and the global engagement made this event a defining moment for the Call of Duty League and a clear statement on the sustainable growth of our esports presence in Europe."

Driving Strategic Growth and Market Synergies

OverActive Media's multi-region presence, with offices in Toronto, Madrid and Berlin, positions the Company to capitalize on diverse esports markets. The success of Major I highlights the strength of its global strategy in key areas:

Global Viewership: Online YouTube viewership peaked at over 233,000 concurrent viewers, with more than 32 hours of live airtime and 3,665,747 hours of Call of Duty League content consumed globally over the four-day event i .





Cross-promotion between Toronto Ultra and Movistar KOI enhances brand visibility, drives merchandise sales, and creates new corporate partnership opportunities at both local and global levels. Revenue Growth and Profitability: Immersive events and experiences strengthen fan engagement and brand partnerships, reinforcing OverActive Media's ability to expand its audience and drive high-impact brand activations. With a dynamic roster of talent and teams, the company continues to push innovation and capture the attention economy at scale.

Building a Unified Global Esports Platform

OverActive Media continues to deepen its footprint across Europe and beyond, hosting additional esports events and pursuing strategic partnerships in addition to existing partnerships with some of Europe's most recognized brands, such as Telefónica, Pepsi and Mahou. The Company remains focused on uniting global communities of fans through innovation, inclusivity, and high-energy entertainment experiences.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

