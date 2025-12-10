OverActive Media Announces Multi-Year ActiveVoices Global AI-Enabled Dubbing & Localization Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (WKN: A3CSPU) (FSE: 0RB), a global digital media, esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, is pleased to announce that its ActiveVoices division has entered into a multi-language dubbing and globalization agreement with a major UK-based global media rights and content distribution company (the "Partner") specializing in premium entertainment rights management.

Under the agreement, ActiveVoices will provide full-service dubbing, multi-language audio production, and localized content delivery for the Partner's international catalogue. The engagement includes translation and script adaptation, multilingual voice production, and a comprehensive quality-control process, with delivery timelines structured for high-volume content pipelines.

"By securing this agreement with this major global rights-holder, we are demonstrating the immediate commercial relevance of ActiveVoices and its ability to solve real distribution challenges for global rights-holders," said Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer of OverActive Media. "The agreement is aligned with our strategy to build ActiveVoices into a scalable, technology-enabled platform capable of supporting high-volume, recurring digital content pipelines."

A Strategic Milestone for ActiveVoices

ActiveVoices is OverActive's AI-enabled localization, content distribution and monetization engine designed to solve one of the most pressing challenges in today's creator economy: enabling creators and rights-holders to meaningfully expand audiences and monetize content across global markets. Through automated workflows, scalable dubbing infrastructure, and deep distribution capabilities, ActiveVoices enables creators and IP owners to generate incremental revenue by re-deploying existing content into multiple languages and formats.

This agreement builds on ActiveVoices' emerging position as a core growth vertical within OverActive's digital media strategy. The partnership provides early validation of ActiveVoices' commercial model; one that benefits from the Company's high operating leverage, deep relationships within the industry and a growing market demand for multilingual content across streaming, gaming, and short-form video platforms.

Global Rights-Holder and Industry Opportunity

The Partner is a major London-based content rights company managing the acquisition, packaging, and global distribution of premium entertainment content. The Partner works with broadcasters, OTT platforms, and international buyers across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. Its catalogue includes a large volume of titles requiring translation, versioning, and global distribution support, making it a strong strategic fit for ActiveVoices' capabilities.

The new agreement positions ActiveVoices as a preferred partner for multi-language versioning needs in this segment of the market, supporting the ongoing expansion of premium entertainment content into new territories and enhancing the accessibility and commercial potential of global content libraries.

For more information or to request a demo, please reach out to [email protected].

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) (WKN:A3CSPU) (FSE:0RB) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto KOI, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions. OverActive also operates ActiveVoices, an AI-driven content localization and monetization platform that enables creators and brands to expand their audiences globally and unlock new revenue streams through automated translation, dubbing, and distribution.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMAITON

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to its partnership with Ecoembes and the anticipated benefits of that partnership as well as future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding the anticipated financial and operating results of OverActive in the future.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include the following: the potential impact of OverActive's qualifying transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; the ability of the Company to continue to execute on its existing partnerships and business strategy; the ability of the MAD Lions and Call of Duty Leagues to maintain viewership; the successful completion of the Company's new venue; and other risk factors set out in OverActive's most recent annual information form and its other filings with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which may be found under OverActive's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

For further information, please contact: Media Inquiries: Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group, (416) 995-8651, [email protected]