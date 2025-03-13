OverActive Media Expands into Mexico with Movistar KOI's Entry into the Free Fire League

Expansion Strengthens OverActive Media's Presence in Latin America, Bringing Movistar KOI to One of the Region's Fastest-Growing Mobile Esports Leagues

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global digital media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, is expanding into Latin America with Movistar KOI's official entry into the Free Fire League, operated by Garena, the publisher of Free Fire. This marks a major step in OverActive's global strategy, reinforcing its position in one of the world's fastest-growing esports markets while deepening its multi-year partnership with Telefónica.

Through Telefónica Mexico and its Movistar brand, OverActive Media is leveraging one of the region's most recognized telecom companies to establish a strong presence in Mexico's highly engaged mobile gaming community. This move strengthens OverActive's long-term commitment to esports growth in Latin America, adding another competitive title to its portfolio.

"This is a significant moment for OverActive Media as we expand into Mexico and deepen our partnership with Telefónica," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "Free Fire is a cornerstone of mobile esports in Latin America, and entering the Free Fire League allows us to connect with millions of dedicated fans in one of the world's most passionate gaming markets. With Telefónica's support, we're well-positioned to engage new audiences and build a lasting presence in the region."

Free Fire League (FFL) is the official competitive circuit for Free Fire in Latin America, operated by Garena. The league serves as a pathway to international competition, with teams competing for a chance to qualify for the Esports World Cup (EWC) and earn Club Championship Points, reinforcing OverActive Media's broader competitive strategy.

By joining the Free Fire League, OverActive Media establishes Movistar KOI as a top contender in Latin American esports. As a long-term partner of Telefónica, OverActive will work alongside Movistar Mexico to drive fan engagement, support competitive development, and create new commercial opportunities through its expanding presence in the region.

This move aligns with OverActive Media's focus on investing in high-growth esports ecosystems, ensuring a strong foothold in emerging gaming markets while expanding its influence in the global esports landscape.

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

