OverActive Media Expands into China with Movistar KOI

Expansion Marks OverActive Media's Entry into the World's Largest Esports Market

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, is expanding into China with Movistar KOI's official entry into the Chinese esports market. This move strengthens OverActive's long-term global strategy, tapping into the world's largest and fastest-growing esports ecosystem. China accounts for approximately 40% of the global esports market, with over 500 million esports fans and a projected revenue of $26.7 billion in 2024, a 16.1% year-over-year increase, the fastest growth rate worldwide.1

OverActive Media's entry into China is part of its global strategy to grow in high-potential esports markets. With established operations in Europe and North America, this marks the second major expansion announced this year, following the Company's recent entry into Latin America.

"Expanding into China is an important step for OverActive Media and part of our strategy to grow in the biggest esports market in the world," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "China has a large, passionate fan base, and this gives us a strong opportunity to introduce Movistar KOI to a new audience. We're looking forward to building real connections and growing our presence in the region."

Building a Strong Digital Presence in China

Movistar KOI will launch across China's top social media and streaming platforms, ensuring direct fan engagement and localized content tailored to Chinese audiences. The digital rollout includes:

Weibo – A priority platform for real-time updates, interactions, and fan engagement with over 598 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) 2

– A priority platform for real-time updates, interactions, and fan engagement with over 598 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) Bilibili – The leading video-sharing platform, fostering esports-related content and fan-driven discussions with over 340 million MAU.3

Movistar KOI's expansion is designed to align with key moments in the Chinese esports calendar, including the 2025 League of Legends World Championship, which will be hosted in China. By leveraging this global event, OverActive Media aims to maximize Movistar KOI's visibility, reinforce local partnerships, and establish a lasting footprint in the region.

"This is just the beginning of our journey in China," added Mr. Adamou. "We are excited to bring our content and storytelling approach to new audiences, delivering it in the local language across the country's major media platforms. We look forward to building strong relationships with fans, partners, and organizations as we grow the Movistar KOI brand in this important market."

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

