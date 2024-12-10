OverActive Media Announces Telefónica Naming Partnership and 2025 Strategic Vision at Movistar KOICON 2024

More than 1 million live stream viewers and over 3,000 in-person fans experienced the reveal of a refreshed identity, new rosters, and ambitious plans for 2025.

MADRID and TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, marked a transformative moment for its Movistar KOI brand at Movistar KOICON 2024. Held on December 6 at the iconic Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain, the event attracted more than 1 million live stream viewers and over 3,000 in-person fans. It celebrated Movistar KOI's achievements, unveiled a naming partnership with Telefónica for the 2025 League of Legends (LEC) season, and outlined an ambitious vision for 2025.

Hosted by Ibai Llanos, OverActive Media shareholder and renowned social media personality with over 51.5 million combined followers on Twitch, YouTube, X and Instagram, alongside the Company's Team Ambassadors in Europe, the event featured exciting show matches and major announcements that energized fans and underscored Movistar KOI's growing influence in the esports world.

"This event emphasizes the pillars that define our business," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "Movistar KOI is built on connecting fans, empowering influencers, fostering engagement, and creating impactful partnerships. Today's announcements reflect how these elements come together to drive growth, innovation, and value for our fans, partners, and the broader esports community."

Key Highlights from Movistar KOICON 2024

MAD Lions Evolves into Movistar KOI

MAD Lions will transition to Movistar KOI for the 2025 season, becoming the first LEC team with a naming partner. This collaboration with Telefónica spans the LEC, VCT EMEA, and Superliga, reinforcing the strategic partnership between OverActive Media and Telefónica.

A New Chapter with a Bold Identity

Movistar KOI revealed an updated logo symbolizing its rich legacy and strong community connection. The refreshed design will feature prominently on team jerseys and anchor a new groovy streetwear collection launching in 2025.

Call of Duty Major Comes to Madrid

OverActive Media announced the inaugural Call of Duty Major in Madrid , hosted by Toronto Ultra, from January 30 to February 2, 2025 , at the Caja Mágica. This event unites OverActive's North American and European brands for the first time and will feature all 12 Call of Duty League teams in the first Major of the 2025 season.

New Teams, New Games

Movistar KOICON previewed plans to launch a Fortnite squad, complete with a custom-branded team map, diversifying Movistar KOI's competitive footprint.

A Vision for Latin America

The event teased plans to expand Movistar KOI into Mexico , tapping into its massive Latin American fanbase and furthering OverActive Media's global growth strategy.

"Movistar KOICON 2024 wasn't just about announcements—it was about celebrating who we are and where we're headed," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "As we move into 2025, we're focused on creating even more meaningful connections with our fans, delivering real value for our partners, and driving innovation in esports. This is just the beginning, and we're excited to keep building together."

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as MAD Lions KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI and other professional esports leagues and competitions.

