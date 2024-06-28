OverActive Media Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Issuance of Equity Incentive Awards

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - OverActive Media ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2024 (the "Meeting") and an issuance of restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer of the Company.

VOTING RESULTS

Each of the nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 24, 2024 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Sheldon Pollack 36,329,827 96.70 % 1,238,513 3.30 % Michael Kimel 36,555,640 97.30 % 1,012,700 2.70 % Jeffrey Kimel 36,307,327 96.64 % 1,261,013 3.36 % Wende Cartwright 36,555,640 97.30 % 1,012,700 2.70 % Stewart Johnston 36,555,640 97.30 % 1,012,700 2.70 % Jamie Firsten 36,533,140 97.24 % 1,035,200 2.76 % Gerard Piqué 36,555,640 97.30 % 1,012,700 2.70 % Gabriel Sáenz de

Buruaga 36,555,640 97.30 % 1,012,700 2.70 % Daren Selfe 36,555,640 97.30 % 1,012,700 2.70 %

The resolution of shareholders re-approving the Company's previously approved 10% "rolling" omnibus equity incentive plan, as more fully described in the Circular, was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of BDO Canada as the Company's auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

ISSUANCE OF EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS

The Company granted a total of 600,000 RSUs to an officer of the Company today. The granted RSUs will vest over a period of three years, with one-third vesting on June 30, 2025, and the remaining two-thirds vesting annually on the second and third anniversaries, being June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2027, respectively.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as MAD Lions KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI and other professional esports leagues and competitions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Media Inquiries: Rikesh Shah, OverActive Media, CFO, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., (416) 995-8651, [email protected]