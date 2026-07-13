OverActive Media Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - OverActive Media ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (FRA: 0RB), a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on July 13, 2026. The Meeting was originally convened on June 29, 2026, and was adjourned prior to the conduct of any business due to technical difficulties with the third-party virtual meeting platform. A total of 30,512,230 common shares, representing 23.47% of the Company's 130,029,271 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

VOTING RESULTS

Each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 28, 2026 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. Gerard Piqué did not stand for re-election at this Meeting, reducing the board from eight directors to seven. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Sheldon Pollack 30,050,508 99.334 % 201,359 0.666 % Michael Kimel 30,250,508 99.996 % 1,359 0.004 % Jeffrey Kimel 30,250,508 99.996 % 1,359 0.004 % Wende Cartwright 30,225,508 99.913 % 26,359 0.087 % Jamie Firsten 30,250,508 99.996 % 1,359 0.004 % Gabriel Sáenz de Buruaga 30,250,508 99.996 % 1,359 0.004 % Daren Selfe 30,250,508 99.996 % 1,359 0.004 %

The resolution of shareholders re-approving the Company's existing omnibus equity incentive plan, as more fully described in the Circular, was passed by 99.887% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

An ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2026 fiscal year was passed by 100.000% of the votes represented at the Meeting. The Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (FRA: 0RB) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, and is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as Toronto KOI, and the League of Legends EMEA Championship, operating as Movistar KOI. OverActive also operates ActiveVoices, an AI-driven content localization and monetization platform that enables creators and brands to expand their audiences globally and unlock new revenue streams through automated translation, dubbing, and distribution.

For more information visit: www.overactivemedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions, and include information regarding the anticipated financial and operating results of OverActive in the future.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead on OverActive management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

For further information, please contact: Media Inquiries: Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kelly Haley, Senior Director, Global Operations, OverActive Media, [email protected]