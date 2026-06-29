OverActive Media Adjourns Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - OverActive Media ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced a rescheduling of its virtual annual general meeting of shareholders. Initially planned for June 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the meeting was adjourned due to technical difficulties with the third-party hosting site. The meeting will be reconvened at 9:00 a.m. ET on July 13, 2026 and can be accessed at www.AGMCMeeting.com.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (FRA: 0RB) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, and is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as Toronto KOI, and the League of Legends EMEA Championship, operating as Movistar KOI. OverActive also operates ActiveVoices, an AI-driven content localization and monetization platform that enables creators and brands to expand their audiences globally and unlock new revenue streams through automated translation, dubbing, and distribution.

For more information visit: www.overactivemedia.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Financing and the Company's ability to pursue additional financing options. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding the anticipated financial and operating results of OverActive in the future.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead on OverActive management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

OverActive does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

For further information, please contact: Media Inquiries: Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kelly Haley, Senior Director, Global Operations, OverActive Media, [email protected]