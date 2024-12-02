OverActive Media Announces Granting of Deferred and Restricted Share Units to Directors and Officers

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans today announced that the Company has granted a total of 650,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to various directors, and 1,500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to various officers. The DSUs and RSUs were issued in accordance with the terms of the Company's 2022 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The DSUs will vest, one-third on the first anniversary, and the remaining two-thirds on June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2027, respectively. The RSUs will vest, one-third on the first anniversary, and the remaining two-thirds on March 4, 2026 and March 4, 2027, respectively.

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as MAD Lions KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI, Overwatch Championship Series, operating as Toronto Defiant, and other professional esports leagues and competitions.

