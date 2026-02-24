OverActive Media Announces Appointment of Louis Zhang as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) (WKN: A3CSPU) (FSE: 0RB), a global digital media, esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced that Louis Zhang has been promoted from Interim Chief Financial Officer to Chief Financial Officer.

"Louis has been a key leader for us through an important period in OverActive's evolution," said Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media. "He has helped sharpen our focus on profitability and cash discipline, strengthened our finance function and supported the strategic work we are doing across Toronto, Madrid, Barcelona and Berlin. Elevating him to Chief Financial Officer reflects both his impact to date and the confidence we have in him as we move into the next phase of our plan."

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Zhang will continue to oversee all aspects of the Company's finance, accounting, treasury and capital markets activities and will work closely with the executive leadership team and Board of Directors on long term planning and execution.

