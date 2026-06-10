Over $350,000 Redistributed to Support Indigenous Youth Leadership Across the Territory

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - A total of $350,000 will be redistributed to support eight initiatives led by and for Indigenous youth through the WSKI S8GM8 – Youth Indigenous Leaders in Sustainable Development call for projects, an initiative led by M361 in collaboration with the Québec government's Secrétariat à la jeunesse (SAJ), and in partnership with the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute (FNQLSDI) and the First Nations Quebec-Labrador Youth Network (FNQLYN).

The selected initiatives, representing all 11 Indigenous Nations and expected to reach more than 1,000 youth across the territory, aim to foster the emergence, visibility and strengthening of Indigenous youth leadership. The funded projects are rooted in community realities and highlight cultural knowledge, intergenerational transmission, land stewardship, resilience and collective action.

"By supporting these projects, our government aims to fully recognize the vital role Indigenous youth play in advancing sustainable development. I am especially pleased to see the leadership these young people are demonstrating as they actively contribute to the well–being of their communities. These initiatives not only give them meaningful opportunities to take part in hands-on projects, but also offer activities that strengthen their personal growth and sense of belonging, all while maintaining a deep connection to Indigenous cultures -- a connection that remains essential. By recognizing their contribution, we acknowledge the essential role they play in the vitality of their communities," said Mathieu Lévesque, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister for the Regions.

Supporting an Engaged Generation for Sustainable Communities

The selected projects demonstrate the ability of Indigenous youth to mobilize their communities around meaningful and transformative initiatives rooted in traditional knowledge, territories and the aspirations of young people.

"At M361, we firmly believe that the best initiatives emerge from within communities themselves. This call for projects highlights the strength of Indigenous youth leadership and the importance of relying on the expertise of those who work alongside communities every day. We are proud to contribute, together with our collaborators, to supporting impactful projects imagined by and for Indigenous youth. Historically, our calls for projects have demonstrated a significant leveraging effect: every dollar invested generates an average of $2.30 to $2.50 in additional benefits, in contribution, and community mobilization for participating communities and organizations. We hope that the eight supported initiatives will not only thrive, but also inspire other young people to get involved, showcase their knowledge and help build even stronger and more sustainable communities," said Frédéric Therrien, Executive Director of M361.

"For the FNQLSDI, Indigenous youth are inspiring leaders who embody their Nations' visions of sustainable development. Through their projects, youth give back to their communities, strengthen their leadership and care for the land. We are proud to support them through our training and mentoring activities, where they are invited to deepen their connection to the land and root themselves in their strengths and their cultures, with support from experienced planning mentors. Looking ahead, we encourage the Government of Québec to invest even more in Indigenous youth, they are our collective future!," added Alain Bédard, Director General of the FNQLSDI.

"Indigenous youth are a driving force within our communities and Nations. They represent a significant portion of our populations and carry aspirations, ideas and projects that are already helping shape the future. It is important to further support initiatives led by and for Indigenous youth so they can fully develop their potential and contribute to the well-being of their communities. We hope this type of funding continues to grow and reflects the ambitions, creativity and leadership of our youth," said Jay Launière-Mathias, Executive Director of FNQLYN.

About M361

Did you know that Québec is a great place to live? At M361, we want to make it an even better place to live. Ambitious? Certainly. Realistic? Absolutely. Drawing on our expertise in mobilization, social marketing and innovation, we act as a true engine for social strategies. For nearly 25 years, we have encouraged Quebecois to move better, eat better, thrive better…in short, live better. Of course, we never accomplish anything alone. It is thanks to the commitment of our funders and partners like you that our social strategies come to life. Together, we are influencing tomorrow's social norms.

Together, we create a better tomorrow.

About the SAJ

The Secrétariat à la jeunesse (SAJ) places youth at the heart of Québec society's priorities. It coordinates and supports government actions in this regard and advocates for the interests of Québec youth across Canada and on the international stage.

About FNQLSDI

Created in 2000 by the Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute collaborates with First Nations in implementing their vision of sustainable development. Through its expertise, consulting services and knowledge-sharing spaces, the FNQLSDI supports initiatives that promote healthy lands and resources, sustainable communities, the full exercise of rights, responsibilities and jurisdictions, as well as the promotion of Indigenous cultures and languages.

About FNQLYN

The First Nations Quebec-Labrador Youth Network is a political representation organization for First Nations youth aged 18 to 35 in the Quebec-Labrador region. It contributes to youth mobilization and the expression of youth voices through various political forums, including the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador and the Assembly of First Nations.

SOURCE M361

Source: M361, SAJ, FNQLSDI and FNQLYN; For information and interview requests: Mathilde Robitaille-Lefebvre, Media Relations, [email protected], 819-852-4762