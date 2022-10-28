Over $300,000 in Musical Instruments Awarded to 24 Community Organizations Across Canada

2022 MusiCounts TD Community Music Program Recipients Announced

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - MusiCounts, Canada's leading music education charity, is awarding $320,000 worth of musical instruments, equipment and resources to 24 community non profit organizations across Canada through the 2022 MusiCounts TD Community Music Program.

Each year, the MusiCounts TD Community Music Program awards up to $20,000 for musical instruments, equipment, and resources to community groups or not-for-profit organizations who deliver music programs to youth up to the age of 25. To date the program has supported 271 community organizations across Canada and thousands of youth participants with over $3.9 million in instruments, resources, and equipment.

The 2022 recipient organizations represent a dynamic and diverse culture of music education in Canada. This year, 80% of the organizations receiving support from MusiCounts offer music programming that is culturally-relevant or technology-forward. From programs that teach youth in their community how to record and produce their own music, to programs that empower youth to celebrate their culture through music, MusiCounts is proud to support organizations that meet the unique needs of young people in their community. The North York Inter-Community Youth program will be using the funds to acquire additional steelpan drums to expand its programming to meet demand. Through offering its music programming, the organization has steered youth away from illegal drug activity and gun violence by providing them an opportunity to explore their musical passions. The Nepalese Canadian Society of Edmonton will purchase traditional instruments to help local Nepali-Canadian youth connect with their heritage, traditions, and identity through music.

"The MusiCounts TD Community Music Program offers youth a unique pathway to music, right in their own community," says Kristy Fletcher, MusiCounts President. "This cohort of recipients demonstrates just how vital this kind of music-making is; whether groups are celebrating cultural traditions, providing music therapy, or engaging in a shared interest of technology, this investment means more Canadian youth will be empowered to reach their potential through music."

More information on the MusiCounts TD Community Music Program is available at musicounts.ca .

2022 MusiCounts TD Community Music Program Recipients:

ALBERTA

Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society - Edmonton, AB

Nepalese Canadian Society of Edmonton - Edmonton, AB

- Youth Empowerment and Support Services - Edmonton, AB

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre Society - Smithers, BC

Kara-Kata Afrobeat Society of Canada - Mission, BC

MANITOBA

Children's Rehabilitation Foundation - Winnipeg, MB

Ralph Brown Community Centre - Winnipeg, MB

Spence Neighbourhood Association - Winnipeg, MB

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick African Association Inc. - Fredericton, NB

NEWFOUNDLAND

Newfoundland Indigenous Peoples Alliance - Port Saunders, NL

NOVA SCOTIA

BGC Greater Halifax - Halifax, NS

ONTARIO

Brandon Street Community Development Program - Pickering, ON

Glowing Hearts Charity - Barrie, ON

Mobile Arts Programming Association - Toronto, ON

North York Inter-Community Youth - Toronto, ON

Ottawa Innercity Ministries - Ottawa, ON

Sistema Walkerton - Walkerton, ON

Windsor Optimist Youth Band - Windsor, ON

The N'Amerind Friendship Centre - London, ON

QUEBEC

Centre de pédiatrie sociale en communauté Rivière-du-Nord - Saint-Jérôme, QC

Patro Villeray - Montréal, QC

SASKATCHEWAN

Listen to Dis' Community Arts Organization - Regina, SK

SaskAbilities - Swift Current, SK

About MusiCounts

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada and put musical instruments into the hands of kids. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $16,000,000 in support of music education in Canada.

www.musicounts.ca

