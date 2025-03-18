YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada announced more than $22 million in contributions and loans to help build, repair, and renew 337 homes and beds across the Northwest Territories.

These projects are supported through various initiatives under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and aim to address needs across the housing continuum for diverse communities, prioritizing groups that are in the most housing need.

The Government of Canada continues to prioritize affordable housing as a key component of its efforts to improve quality of life for Canadians. Through collaboration with territorial and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, investments are being made to support the construction, repair, and renewal of homes in the Northwest Territories. These efforts aim to provide individuals and families with greater housing stability while supporting stronger, more resilient communities.

The funding announced today includes:

$18.5 million in loans and contributions through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) program, to help renew and extend the life of 124 homes at Northern United Place in Yellowknife

$825,000 in a contribution through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help repair 55 homes for Indigenous Peoples operated by NWT Housing.

$120,000 in a contribution through the AHF to help repair 8 homes for Pehdzeh Ki First Nation.

$2.6 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to help spur the construction of 52 homes over the next three years and 150 homes over the next 10 years in Fort Smith.

Quotes:

"The investment we have announced today will go a long way in providing stable housing and shelter space for our most vulnerable community members. These homes will provide energy efficiency, accessibility, and affordability. We are proud to partner with the Government of the Northwest Territories government, First Nations, and housing providers to ensure our local communities are having their needs met." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Ensuring our homes are in a state of good repair is critical for the safety and well-being of residents.. We have an aging housing stock in Northwest Territories, and these repairs will extend the life of 55 homes across the Northwest Territories, meaning 55 families will be safe, comfortable and secure. Housing in the North comes with many unique challenges, and this investment allows us keep people in their homes and build strong, sustainable communities. I am grateful for this partnership with the federal government and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have for people across the Territory." –The Honourable Lucy Kuptana, Minister Responsible for Housing Northwest Territories

"This is an exciting and transformative moment for the Town of Fort Smith. The approval of our Housing Accelerator Fund application by CMHC represents a major step forward in addressing housing challenges in our community. This funding will allow us to implement key initiatives that promote sustainable development, streamline housing processes, and support growth that benefits all residents. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our dedicated staff and partners, including Housing NWT, for their hard work and commitment in making this project a reality. With this investment of $2.6 million over four years, we are building a stronger, more inclusive, and more vibrant Fort Smith." – Dana Fergusson, Mayor of Fort Smith

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024, the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children





The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of December 2024, the Government of Canada has committed $10.87 billion to support the creation of almost 42,000 units and the repair of over 168,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. In 2021, the federal government announced $60 million in a northern carve out for the Northwest Territories under the Affordable Housing Fund.





The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.





Launched in March 2023, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027 – 28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion, and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

, the is a .4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027 – 28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion, and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

Additional Information:

