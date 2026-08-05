OUTCROP SILVER REPORTS HIGH-GRADE SILVER-GOLD INTERCEPTS FROM MORENA AND AGUILAR DRILLING

These results have been incorporated into the Company's geological model, positioning Morena as an additional target expected to contribute contained ounces in the Company's anticipated upcoming mineral resource estimate ("MRE") update. The Company expects the new MRE to be announced in September 2026.

Highlights

Hole DH613 intersected 0.71 metres ("m") (0.34 m estimated true width ("ETW")) grading 1,646 g/t Ag and 10.35 g/t Au (2,559 g/t silver-equivalent 1 ("AgEq")) at Morena, including 0.41 m (0.20 m ETW) grading 2,839 g/t Ag and 17.72 g/t Au (4,403 g/t AgEq).

Hole DH601 intersected 1.74 m (1.42 m ETW) grading 488 g/t Ag and 1.79 g/t Au (646 g/t AgEq) at Morena, including 0.30 m (0.24 m ETW) grading 974 g/t Ag and 6.23 g/t Au (1,524 g/t AgEq) and 0.30 m (0.24 m ETW) grading 1,464 g/t Ag and 2.61 g/t Au (1,694 g/t AgEq).

Hole DH631 intersected 0.30 m (0.19 m ETW) grading 1,554 g/t Ag and 5.44 g/t Au (2,033 g/t AgEq) within the Aguilar N structure.

Hole DH628 intersected 2.21 m (1.04 m ETW) grading 103 g/t Ag and 1.42 g/t Au (229 g/t AgEq) within the principal Aguilar structure, including 0.30 m (0.14 m ETW) grading 440 g/t Ag and 6.73 g/t Au (1,034 g/t AgEq).

"Since the initial discovery at Morena in 2025, we have continued to advance our geological understanding of this target," commented Carlos Torres, Vice President of Exploration. "Morena remains a smaller structure relative to the 1.6 km long Aguilar structure, but the results obtained over the past year, including these latest high-grade intercepts, support its inclusion as an additional contributor to our upcoming mineral resource estimate. At the Aguilar target, drilling in the northern sector continues to confirm and extend the structures identified in our June 2026 release, while results from the southern extension are prompting us to refine our geological interpretation of that portion of the system."

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t AgEq

g/t Vein DH588 294.07 294.73 0.66 0.44 180 1.11 279 Morena DH595 Weakly Mineralized Morena DH598 233.04 233.53 0.49 0.17 173 0.19 189 Morena DH601 388.11 389.85 1.74 1.42 488 1.79 646 Morena Including 388.11 388.41 0.30 0.24 974 6.23 1,524 Morena and 389.55 389.85 0.30 0.24 1,464 2.61 1,694 Morena DH607 Weakly Mineralized Morena DH613 383.55 384.26 0.71 0.34 1,646 10.35 2,559 Morena Including 383.55 383.96 0.41 0.20 2,839 17.72 4,403 Morena DH613 397.14 397.55 0.41 0.20 127 0.86 203 Splay DH619 Weakly Mineralized Morena DH625 Weakly Mineralized Morena DH633 Weakly Mineralized Morena DH636 471.47 472.46 0.99 0.49 78 0.37 111 Morena DH643 86.76 87.25 0.49 0.44 196 0.26 219 Morena DH644 Weakly Mineralized Morena DH646 Weakly Mineralized Morena DH649 Weakly Mineralized Morena

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release from the Morena vein system. Weakly Mineralized result means an intercept lower than 100 g/t AgEq1

This release reports assay results from 14 holes drilled at Morena beyond hole DH479, the last hole included in the Company's prior update on the target. Morena lies along a structural trend interpreted to run parallel to, and southeast of, the Aguilar-Jimenez-Guadual trend, one of the principal mineralized corridors within the Santa Ana district.

Following the initial discovery in mid-2025, the Company's technical team refined its structural interpretation of the Morena target, which guided the design of the subsequent drilling program. Of the 14 holes reported, six intersected mineralized intervals within the Morena structure, most notably hole DH613. The remaining eight drill holes intercepted the vein structure but returned weakly mineralized results below the Company's mineralization threshold (100 g/t AgEq). Rather than indicating an absence of mineralization, these intercepts confirm the structural continuity of Morena and contribute additional data on its extension and geometry, information that remains essential to the Company's ongoing interpretation of the system, consistent with the discontinuous, shoot-controlled style of mineralization observed elsewhere within the district.

Morena remains smaller in scale than the 1.6 km long Aguilar vein system; however, the results obtained to date support its inclusion in the Company's anticipated upcoming MRE update. Work on the MRE update is well underway with results expected to be announced in September 2026.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True

Width (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t AgEq

g/t Vein DH627 234.61 235 0.39 0.28 130 0.35 161 Aguilar DH627 259.57 259.87 0.30 0.21 205 0.28 230 Splay DH628 205.19 205.53 0.34 0.23 58 1.20 164 Splay DH628 287.79 290 2.21 1.04 103 1.42 229 Aguilar Including 287.79 288.09 0.30 0.14 440 6.73 1034 Aguilar DH629 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar NEE DH629 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar NEW DH631 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar NEE DH631 124.22 124.52 0.30 0.19 1554 5.44 2033 Aguilar N DH632 101.42 101.81 0.39 0.22 381 4.69 795 Aguilar N DH632 201.8 202.41 0.61 0.60 493 4.02 848 Aguilar DH634 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar NEE DH634 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar NEW DH635 153.42 153.72 0.30 0.14 452 1.52 586 Aguilar N DH635 215.67 215.98 0.31 0.19 264 6.06 799 Splay DH638 118.76 119.06 0.30 0.22 255 7.69 934 Splay DH638 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar DH639 128.67 129.37 0.70 0.67 285 1.59 425 Aguilar NEW DH641 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar NEE DH641 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar NEW DH641 276.5 278.25 1.75 1.45 234 0.79 303 Aguilar N Including 277.16 277.54 0.38 0.32 486 1.58 626 Aguilar DH642 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar DH647 Weakly Mineralized Aguilar NEE DH647 217.57 217.87 0.30 0.30 173 1.89 340 Aguilar

Table 2. Drill hole assay results reported in this release from the Aguilar vein system. Weakly Mineralized result means an intercept lower than 100 g/t AgEq1

This release also reports assay results from 12 holes drilled in the northern sector of Aguilar, testing the principal Aguilar structure together with the Aguilar N, splays, Aguilar NEE, and Aguilar NEW structures previously reported in the Company's news release dated June 3, 2026. Nine of the 12 holes intersected mineralized intervals, with the most notable result returned in hole DH631, which intersected 0.30 m grading 1,554 g/t Ag and 5.44 g/t Au (2,033 g/t AgEq) within the Aguilar N structure. Additional mineralized intervals were confirmed within the principal Aguilar structure (hole DH628) and within splay structures associated with the system (holes DH635 and DH638). These results are consistent with the structural configuration previously interpreted for the system and confirm continuity of mineralization within the Aguilar and Aguilar N structures along the northern sector of the target. The Aguilar NEE and Aguilar NEW structures, identified for the first time in the Company's June 2026 release, returned predominantly weakly mineralized results in this phase of drilling; these intercepts provide additional structural and geometric information that will be incorporated into the Company's ongoing interpretation of these newly recognized structures.

Hole ID Hole Code Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(º) Dip

(º) DH588 SAMOR26DH588 504710.802 561587.777 936.533 325.83 116 -71 DH595 SAMOR26DH595 504877.882 561627.882 969.873 175.56 105 -45 DH598 SAMOR26DH598 504878.816 561629.374 970.012 246.27 79 -73 DH601 SAMOR26DH601 504773.683 561789.993 983.143 405.38 131 -62 DH607 SAMOR26DH607 504774.072 561791.047 983.560 390.44 109 -57 DH613 SAMOR26DH613 504710.952 561588.103 936.471 405.68 87 -81 DH619 SAMOR25DH619 504709.734 561587.116 936.970 436.47 152 -85 DH625 SAMOR26DH625 504735.190 561682.620 977.520 438.45 112 -73 DH627 SAAG26DH627 503598.570 561217.485 1018.593 260.17 122 -81 DH628 SAAG26DH628 503598.679 561217.365 1018.632 308.45 0 -90 DH629 SAAG26DH629 503899.454 561553.454 938.825 162.20 239 -65 DH631 SAAG26DH631 503899.760 561553.880 939.100 190.19 272 -84 DH632 SAAG26DH632 503773.653 561287.894 993.531 225.30 139 -78 DH633 SAMOR26DH633 504734.594 561682.098 977.366 359.96 103 -57 DH634 SAAG26DH634 503899.760 561553.880 939.100 212.14 38 -69 DH635 SAAG26DH635 503773.614 561291.179 993.745 246.27 224 -82 DH636 SAMOR26DH636 504772.394 561790.150 983.566 514.80 107 -68 DH638 SAAG26DH638 503604.038 561236.885 1008.229 310.74 105 -87 DH639 SAAG26DH639 503982.883 561670.656 928.105 150.90 162 -55 DH641 SAAG26DH641 503942.171 561715.938 936.771 307.00 157 -60 DH642 SAAG26DH642 503602.760 561237.170 1008.890 350.12 285 -86 DH643 SAMOR26DH643 504905.967 561600.870 965.589 201.77 130 -45 DH644 SAMOR26DH644 504904.939 561602.640 965.970 222.80 130 -69 DH646 SAMOR26DH646 504969.750 561722.950 946.860 199.66 140 -45 DH647 SAAG26DH647 503942.837 561717.403 936.856 240.30 114 -63 DH649 SAMOR26DH649 504967.923 561724.391 949.031 181.87 87 -45 DH651 SAMOR26DH651 505205.283 562010.383 992.197 186.53 130 -45

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes and exploratory trenches reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Torres, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Outcrop Silver and the Qualified Person for exploration at the Santa Ana Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$2,760/oz for gold, and US$32/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 98.5% for gold and 96.3% for silver (see news release dated June 25, 2024). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW, depending on the drill hole depth. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled, and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged, and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. Actlabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HTW/NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP multi-elemental analysis under code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at approximately 3 control samples every 20 samples to monitor laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable assay accuracy and no detectable contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security, and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The current drill campaign has extended known mineralization and tested additional target areas within the 17-kilometre-long fully permitted mineralized corridor at the Santa Ana Project. Since the start of the current campaign, drilling has confirmed mineralization in six vein systems – Aguilar, Jimenez, La Ye, Los Mangos, Guadual, and Morena – through a combination of step-out, testing, and delineation drilling. The results from these programs are being incorporated into updated geological interpretations and three dimensional models. They will support ongoing drilling activities and the preparation of the next mineral resource update.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region, Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives and advancing the Santa Ana project towards production.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rob Bruggeman

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

www.outcropsilver.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: statements relating to the anticipated impact of the drilling results on actual potential at the Santa Ana Project; the timing and completion of the updated MRE; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation