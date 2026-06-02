OUTCROP SILVER ENGAGES INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTANT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSX: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce it has engaged, subject to regulatory approval, Dan McIntyre of Daniel G. McIntyre Consulting Inc. as a third-party investor relations consultant.

Mr. McIntyre, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a seasoned investor relations executive with extensive experience in the mining sector, both with exploration companies and mid-tier silver producers.

Silver Equivalency (CNW Group/Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation)

Mr. McIntyre will assist the Company by supporting its investor communications, investor relations, investor engagement, and digital communications activities. Daniel G. McIntyre Consulting Inc. has been engaged for an initial six-month period beginning June 1, 2026, which term may be extended by mutual agreement, and will be paid a monthly fee of $8,000 per month.

The Company granted 250,000 options at an exercise price of $0.36 to Daniel G. McIntyre Consulting Inc. with a term expiring April 17, 2031, vesting at ¼ every three months throughout a 12 month period. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current equity incentive plan. Further details regarding the Company's equity incentive plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated December 4, 2025, which is available on the Company's website or under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Daniel G. McIntyre Consulting Inc. and Dan McIntyre are arm's length parties to the Company and neither party currently owns any securities of the Company. This engagement is subject to the acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana Project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden MRE, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966,000 tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The ongoing drill campaign has extended known mineralization and tested additional target areas within the 17-kilometre-long fully permitted mineralized corridor at the Santa Ana Project. Since the start of the current drill campaign, drilling has confirmed mineralization in six vein systems--Aguilar, Jimenez, La Ye, Los Mangos, Guadual, and Morena--through a combination of step-out, testing, and delineation drilling. The results from these programs are currently being incorporated into updated geological interpretations and three-dimensional models as part of the planned MRE update to be announced later in 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Torres, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Outcrop Silver and the Qualified Person for exploration at the Santa Ana Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a team of professionals with decades of experience in the region, Outcrop Silver is dedicated to substantially growing the mineral resources at Santa Ana and advancing it towards a production decision in an efficient and rapid manner.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration in the country, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana Project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rob Bruggeman

Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 638 2545

[email protected]

www.outcropsilver.com

__________________________ 1 Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$2,760/oz for gold, and US$32/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 98.5% for gold and 96.3% for silver (see news release dated June 25, 2024). The equivalency formula is as follows:

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the timing and progress of the next mineral resource estimate update, the outcome of geological modelling and resource evaluation programs, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation