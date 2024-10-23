OUTCROP SILVER REPORTS ADDITIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE JIMENEZ TARGET AT SANTA ANA

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") provides an update on exploration drilling at the Jimenez vein target in its 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade primary silver project. Drilling at Jimenez has returned some of the widest intercepts in the current campaign and unveiled the potential for additional parallel veins carrying high-grade (Figure 2). Outcrop Silver continues drilling with two rigs, one at the Jimenez vein and the second one at La Ye vein, and is well advanced in the execution plan to start drilling at Los Mangos target.

Figure 1. Plan view of the Jimenez vein system showing the drill holes reported in this release (Table 1), drilling and channel samples previously reported and reported in this release (Table 2). Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using the prices, recovery and grades of each element using the formula given in the silver equivalent note. (CNW Group/Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation) Figure 2. Geological cross-section showing the Jimenez vein target and non-outcropping veins. Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using the prices, recovery and grades of each element using the formula given in the silver equivalent note (CNW Group/Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation) Equivalency Formula (CNW Group/Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation)

Drilling Highlights

DH401 intercepted 0.32 metres at 1,288 grams per tonne of silver equivalent in Jimenez vein, as part of the 3.58 metres vein intercept at 131 grams per tonne of silver equivalent.





The newly discovered Jimenez North vein returned 0.30 metres at 789 grams per tonne of silver equivalent, included in a 2.04 metres intercept at 145 grams per tonne of silver equivalent from hole DH401 (Table 1).





Drilling at the Jimenez target has confirmed vein continuity along 500 metres of strike and 200 metres down dip (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

"Overall, these results confirm high-grade silver and gold mineralization at Jimenez, with several veins showing significant exploration potential based on their width. The intercepts highlight both narrow high-grade zones and broader zones of mineralization, contributing to the resource expansion potential in this vein system," comments Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "The consistency of wider veins at Jimenez, as expected based on our geological observations, makes us address this target as a dilational zone with some minor narrow high-grade veins striking East-West."

The Jimenez target is comprised of parallel and subparallel veins (Figure 1), forming a structurally controlled and complex vein system that extends nearly 500 metres along strike. The historical workings, including colonial-era adits, indicate long-term mining activity along the Jimenez vein system The mineralization is hosted within quartz veins and is associated with sulfides, including argentite (silver sulfide), which is typical of the high-grade ore shoots found throughout the Santa Ana project.

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t AgEq g/t Vein Jimenez DH393 92.27 92.57 0.30 0.29 0.99 81 155 Vein DH396 110.42 110.72 0.30 0.23 2.37 266 444 Vein DH396 224.14 224.47 0.33 0.21 1.23 19 111 Jimenez DH398 150.42 151.03 0.61 0.41 0.43 89 121 Jimenez North DH398 179.52 180.34 0.82 0.55 0.67 90 141 Vein Including 179.52 179.88 0.36 0.24 1.24 163 256 DH398 204.60 205.58 0.98 0.52 0.15 79 91 Jimenez DH401 170.44 180.66 2.04 1.30 0.30 122 145 Jimenez North Including 180.36 180.66 0.30 0.19 1.28 692 789 DH401 226.20 226.50 0.30 0.15 3.24 821 1,064 Vein DH401 278.10 281.68 3.58 2.09 0.22 115 131 Jimenez Including 281.36 281.68 0.32 0.19 1.55 1,171 1,288 DH403 196.16 196.46 0.30 0.16 1.17 543 630 Jimenez North DH403 228.75 229.95 1.20 0.68 0.35 220 246 Jimenez

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using the prices, recovery and grades of each element using the formula given in the silver equivalent note

The drill program at the Jimenez target is focused on testing both the depth and lateral extensions of the vein, with the objective of expanding the resource potential. Confirmed high-grade zones and continuity of mineralization at depth strengthen the case for resource expansion, particularly given the vein's width. Promising results from the Jimenez North vein, which runs parallel to the Jimenez vein, highlight the potential for wider and high-grade vein intercepts.

Sample Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Sample

Type Width

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t AgEq g/t Release Date 15450 504144.20 561684.34 797.32 UG Channel 0.30 6.22 2,436 2,903 May 9, 2022 15472 504238.88 561692.22 815.57 UG Channel 0.50 4.51 851 1,189 May 9, 2022 15474 504254.61 561703.24 827.98 UG Channel 0.60 3.36 867 1,119 May 9, 2022 15476 504346.95 561774.79 890.52 UG Channel 0.25 1.17 291 379 January 3, 2023 15478 504444.00 561713.00 929.50 Chip

1.22 294 385 July 5, 2022 16113 504164.51 561645.05 796.04 Channel 0.20 2.06 643 798 January 3, 2023 16114 504167.96 561647.93 791.06 Channel 0.55 1.39 320 425 January 3, 2023 16724 504101.67 561621.71 901.55 Channel 0.30 6.36 1,449 1,926 Current Release 16726 504101.79 561619.02 899.00 Channel 0.60 1.94 324 470 Current Release 16727 504087.00 561604.00 888.00 Channel 0.70 2.47 618 804 Current Release 17352 504405.09 561833.03 919.13 UG Channel 0.90 1.35 675 777 September 11, 2024 17360 504459.62 561901.32 976.00 Channel 0.40 2.67 229 430 September 11, 2024 17364 504396.34 561823.42 919.13 UG Channel 0.45 1.48 350 462 September 11, 2024 17366 504398.48 561825.97 919.13 UG Channel 0.50 2.28 768 939 September 11, 2024 17373 504464.00 561860.98 969.00 Channel 0.45 3.93 384 679 September 11, 2024

Table 2. Channel and Chip sample results in the Jimenez target from the Target Generation program previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated May 9, 2022, July 05, 2022, January 03, 2023 and September 11, 2024). Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using the prices, recovery and grades of each element using the formula given in the silver equivalent note.

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Hole Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Drill Hole Code DH382 504525.146 562060.844 1000.301 140.20 136 -45 SAGU24DH382 DH384 504523.853 562060.777 1001.020 190.19 179 -61 SAGU24DH384 DH387 504449.408 561932.800 982.022 108.50 78 -45 SAGU24DH387 DH389 504448.107 561931.265 982.102 149.04 139 -80 SAGU24DH389 DH391 504448.088 561931.288 982.089 240.48 139 -87 SAJIM24DH391 DH393 504308.823 561922.145 990.049 300.16 130 -55 SAJIM24DH393 DH396 504309.224 561922.818 990.370 274.01 106 -60 SAJIM24DH396 DH398 504270.119 561853.885 942.758 285.26 154 -69 SAJIM24DH398 DH401 504268.771 561853.660 942.951 320.49 192 -62 SAJIM24DH401 DH403 504270.455 561854.316 942.902 317.29 116 -76 SAJIM24DH403

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Silver equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. The equivalency formula as follows:

Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's Metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see NR from August 23, 2023).

QA/QC

For exploration core drilling, Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Core samples were sent to either ALS, Actlabs or SGS in Medellin, Colombia, for preparation. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. After preparation, the samples sent to ALS Colombia were shipped to ALS Lima for assaying using Au-ICP21, Au-GRA21, ME-MS41, Ag-GRA21, Ag-AA46, Pb-AA46, and Zn-AA46 methods. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and the Society of Economic Geologists.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The 2024 drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

