OUTCROP SILVER INTERSECTS ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE MINERALIZATION FROM RESOURCE DEFINITION DRILLING OF THE AGUILAR VEIN

Highlights

DH549 returned 3.28 metres downhole (2.45 metres, Estimated True Width "ETW") grading 214 g/t Ag and 0.64 g/t Au (271 g/t AgEq).

DH558 returned 1.03 metres downhole (0.71 metres ETW) grading 583 g/t Ag and 2.73 g/t Au (824 g/t AgEq).

DH561 intercepted 0.56 metres downhole (0.51 metres ETW) grading 520 g/t Ag and 7.23 g/t Au (1,157 g/t AgEq).

"The results from Aguilar continue to demonstrate the strength and continuity of the vein system and grades along a significant strike length, reinforcing the importance of this corridor in the upcoming resource update," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "The systematic delineation drilling is delivering key geological insights to constrain and expand our model as we work toward our updated mineral resource in Q1 2026."

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated True Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t AgEq

g/t Vein DH536 223.62 224.64 1.02 0.74 No Significant Result Aguilar DH538 197.18 197.77 0.59 0.40 No Significant Result Aguilar DH539 260.05 264.07 4.02 2.58 No Significant Result Aguilar DH540 206.60 209.20 2.60 1.85 96 0.69 157 Aguilar Including 208.80 209.20 0.40 0.28 296 1.71 447 DH540 220.46 220.76 0.30 0.21 851 5.59 1,345 Splay DH542 219.37 221.12 1.75 1.37 26 0.93 108 Aguilar DH542 223.52 223.88 0.36 0.28 143 1.98 318 Splay DH545 115.80 116.23 0.43 0.41 536 2.09 720 Aguilar DH546 118.56 120.49 1.93 1.69 169 0.99 256 Aguilar Including 118.56 119.00 0.44 0.39 725 2.87 978 DH548 268.42 269.18 0.76 0.51 128 0.39 163 Aguilar DH549 126.80 127.49 0.69 0.52 No Significant Result Splay DH549 139.45 142.73 3.28 2.45 214 0.64 271 Aguilar Including 142.43 142.73 0.30 0.22 2,094 5.54 2,583 DH550 253.04 253.57 0.53 0.36 No Significant Result Aguilar DH552 66.74 69.35 2.61 2.57 No Significant Result Aguilar DH554 149.78 151.10 1.32 0.98 236 2.45 453 Aguilar Including 150.73 151.10 0.37 0.28 449 4.62 857 DH555 60.00 60.91 0.91 0.78 117 0.36 149 Aguilar HW DH555 148.39 149.11 0.72 0.61 No Significant Result Aguilar DH557 158.25 158.62 0.37 0.31 No Significant Result Aguilar DH558 82.55 83.11 0.56 0.39 140 1.29 254 Aguilar HW DH558 190.43 191.46 1.03 0.71 583 2.73 824 Aguilar Including 190.43 191.01 0.58 0.40 922 4.54 1,322 DH558 194.55 194.92 0.37 0.25 67 0.47 108 Splay DH559 201.72 202.13 0.41 0.22 No Significant Result Aguilar DH561 160.00 160.30 0.30 0.27 246 0.60 300 Splay DH561 165.36 165.92 0.56 0.51 520 7.23 1,157 Aguilar DH563 183.39 183.72 0.33 0.26 12 4.58 417 Splay DH563 188.77 190.05 1.28 1.00 300 2.68 537 Aguilar Including 188.77 189.50 0.73 0.57 445 4.47 839

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. No Significant Result means an intercept lower than 100 g/t AgEq1

The Aguilar vein is located in the central portion of the Santa Ana Project (Figure 1). The vein is characterized by steeply dipping structures with locally developed splays in both the hanging wall and footwall (Figure 3 and Figure 4). Mineralization occurs within quartz-sulfide veins hosted by low-grade metamorphic rocks and displays variable thickness and grade along strike and down dip. Drilling has defined three discrete mineralized shoots along the structure to date, with geometry suggesting sub-vertical continuity of 300 metres from surface and strike continuity over hundreds of metres (Figure 2).

Drill holes DH536, DH538, DH539, DH550, and DH552 provided valuable structural insights that have helped define the geometry and limits of the main vein and its splays. This information is essential for refining interpretations of mineralized continuity and targeting future exploration (Figure 3). In addition, DH542 and other holes intersected mineralization, which helps define the Aguilar structure across different stratigraphic levels. Collectively, these results provide critical inputs to advance a robust 3D geological model that will support the next phases of drilling and the forthcoming mineral resource estimate.

Since July 2024, a total of 11,832 metres of drilling have been completed in the Aguilar vein corridor. The current resource-drilling campaign commenced in August 2025, with 7,225 metres drilled to date. Drilling continues with two diamond drill rigs, focused on delineating known mineralized shoots, testing extensions along strike and at depth, and refining vein geometry for resource estimation. At present, five drill holes are pending assay results.

Hole ID Hole Code Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) DH360 SAAG24DH360 503749.358 561149.079 1007.27 130.03 135 -46 DH361 SAAG24DH361 503749.135 561149.302 1006.88 116.90 135 -77 DH363 SAAG24DH363 503748.969 561149.485 1007.11 129.27 0 -90 DH364 SAAG24DH364 503748.164 561148.475 1006.99 120.09 169 -58 DH366 SAAG24DH366 503749.707 561150.295 1007.26 117.04 100 -58 DH367 SAAG24DH367 503760.247 561229.999 1003.08 170.03 109 -45 DH369 SAAG24DH369 503760.228 561230.341 1003.04 196.29 93 -65 DH371 SAAG24DH371 503693.046 561205.427 1010.86 195.37 135 -73 DH373 SAAG24DH373 503692.991 561205.470 1011.55 224.94 135 -86 DH375 SAAG24DH375 503690.899 561207.532 1011.06 243.84 315 -86 DH378 SAAG24DH378 503692.107 561204.972 1010.84 200.00 174 -64 DH379 SAAG24DH379 503691.436 561205.009 1010.78 199.94 203 -75 DH381 SAAG24DH381 503678.496 561088.999 1021.45 173.12 142 -68 DH383 SAAG24DH383 503678.154 561089.407 1021.40 175.26 0 -90 DH385 SAAG24DH385 503759.368 561230.615 1003.01 213.37 0 -90 DH386 SAAG24DH386 503759.564 561230.611 1003.07 191.71 94 -55 DH388 SAAG24DH388 503759.963 561230.614 1003.07 189.48 94 -78 DH390 SAAG24DH390 503760.128 561229.924 1003.08 197.14 111 -62 DH392 SAAG24DH392 503888.798 561384.715 947.87 171.90 130 -60 DH394 SAAG24DH394 503888.950 561384.580 946.96 210.31 130 -77 DH395 SAAG24DH395 503886.594 561384.407 947.87 272.06 0 -90 DH397 SAAG24DH397 503886.594 561384.407 947.87 244.14 200 -65 DH399 SAAG24DH399 503986.526 561500.384 916.43 250.85 0 -90 DH400 SAAG24DH400 503986.462 561502.721 916.74 273.40 44 -77 DH508 SAAG25DH508 503593.713 561039.824 1033.40 110.33 153 -63 DH509 SAAG25DH509 503593.713 561039.824 1033.40 115.85 153 -86 DH511 SAAG25DH511 503310.947 560819.904 1053.51 160.87 137 -45 DH514 SAAG25DH514 503311.004 560821.696 1053.53 129.84 89 -47 DH517 SAAG25DH517 503311.481 560821.686 1053.48 160.62 89 -73 DH520 SAAG25DH520 503237.175 560908.789 1050.13 176.47 141 -45 DH522 SAAG25DH522 503237.146 560908.914 1050.12 200.22 141 -63 DH524 SAGU25DH524 503237.069 560909.078 1050.05 235.48 141 -73 DH528 SAAG25DH528 503236.914 560909.205 1050.02 280.11 141 -83 DH530 SAAG25DH530 503567.796 561156.095 1030.23 170.07 144 -51 DH532 SAAG25DH532 503568.197 561155.748 1029.60 200.59 144 -72 DH533 SAAG25DH533 503237.893 560909.693 1050.21 200.25 110 -55 DH535 SAAG25DH535 503568.473 561155.694 1029.52 200.55 114 -61 DH536 SAAG25DH536 503237.661 560909.682 1050.01 245.66 96 -68 DH538 SAAG25DH538 503566.373 561155.457 1029.88 224.88 197 -73 DH539 SAAG25DH539 503237.661 560909.682 1050.01 285.90 76 -76 DH540 SAAG25DH540 503568.029 561156.666 1030.20 235.00 94 -73 DH542 SAAG25DH542 503190.302 560860.536 1055.78 241.70 138 -76 DH545 SAAG25DH545 503351.548 560928.003 1051.87 141.12 130 -45 DH546 SAAG25DH546 503466.883 561027.127 1041.43 147.21 159 -61 DH548 SAAG25DH548 503472.000 561145.849 1023.08 295.37 71 -70 DH549 SAAG25DH549 503468.943 561028.955 1041.80 165.17 98 -66 DH550 SAAG25DH550 503472.367 561145.770 1023.01 276.45 95 -79 DH552 SAAG25DH552 503442.050 560945.998 1042.28 99.97 152 -45 DH554 SAAG25DH554 503395.394 560993.825 1040.04 178.30 118 -75 DH555 SAAG25DH555 503987.094 561500.259 916.51 163.06 130 -64 DH557 SAAG25DH557 503394.060 560992.719 1040.18 178.97 180 -63 DH558 SAAG25DH558 503986.890 561500.397 916.51 206.95 130 -80 DH559 SAAG25DH559 503393.870 560995.000 1040.71 235.91 0 -90 DH561 SAAG25DH561 503986.050 561501.150 916.94 181.05 178 -48 DH563 SAAG25DH563 503431.120 561082.760 1043.15 210.61 140 -73

Table 2. Collar and survey table for drill holes and exploratory trenches reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Guillermo Hernandez, CPG-AIPG, Vice-President Exploration at Outcrop Silver. Mr. Hernandez is a Qualified Person for Outcrop Silver as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$2,760/oz for gold, and US$32/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 98.5% for gold and 96.3% for silver (see news release dated June 25, 2024). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW, depending on the drill hole depth. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled, and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged, and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP multi-elemental analysis under code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at approximately 3 control samples every 20 samples to monitor laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable assay accuracy and no detectable contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security, and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The current drill campaign has extended known mineralization and tested additional target areas within the 17-kilometre-long fully permitted mineralized corridor at the Santa Ana Project. Since the start of the current campaign, drilling has confirmed mineralization in six vein systems--Aguilar, Jimenez, La Ye, Los Mangos, Guadual, and Morena--through a combination of step-out, testing, and delineation drilling. The results from these programs are being incorporated into updated geological interpretations and three-dimensional models. They will support ongoing drilling activities and the preparation of the next mineral resource update.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ian Harris

Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 638 2545

[email protected]

www.outcropsilver.com

Kathy Li

Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 778 783 2818

[email protected]

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation