OUTCROP SILVER INTERSECTS ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE MINERALIZATION FROM RESOURCE DEFINITION DRILLING OF THE AGUILAR VEIN

News provided by

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Jan 20, 2026, 07:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSX: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") reports additional results from the ongoing delineation and resource definition drilling at the Aguilar vein, part of the Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Tolima, Colombia. These results build on the previously reported 450-metre step-out to the south, which expanded the known strike length of the Aguilar structure and confirmed the continuity of mineralization within blind targets, i.e., areas lacking surface expression due to younger volcanic-sedimentary cover (see news release dated November 26, 2025).

Continue Reading

Highlights

  • DH549 returned 3.28 metres downhole (2.45 metres, Estimated True Width "ETW") grading 214 g/t Ag and 0.64 g/t Au (271 g/t AgEq).
  • DH558 returned 1.03 metres downhole (0.71 metres ETW) grading 583 g/t Ag and 2.73 g/t Au (824 g/t AgEq).
  • DH561 intercepted 0.56 metres downhole (0.51 metres ETW) grading 520 g/t Ag and 7.23 g/t Au (1,157 g/t AgEq).

"The results from Aguilar continue to demonstrate the strength and continuity of the vein system and grades along a significant strike length, reinforcing the importance of this corridor in the upcoming resource update," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "The systematic delineation drilling is delivering key geological insights to constrain and expand our model as we work toward our updated mineral resource in Q1 2026."

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated True Width
(m)

Ag
g/t

Au
g/t

AgEq
g/t

Vein

DH536

223.62

224.64

1.02

0.74

No Significant Result

Aguilar

DH538

197.18

197.77

0.59

0.40

No Significant Result

Aguilar

DH539

260.05

264.07

4.02

2.58

No Significant Result

Aguilar

DH540

206.60

209.20

2.60

1.85

96

0.69

157

Aguilar

Including

208.80

209.20

0.40

0.28

296

1.71

447

DH540

220.46

220.76

0.30

0.21

851

5.59

1,345

Splay

DH542

219.37

221.12

1.75

1.37

26

0.93

108

Aguilar

DH542

223.52

223.88

0.36

0.28

143

1.98

318

Splay

DH545

115.80

116.23

0.43

0.41

536

2.09

720

Aguilar

DH546

118.56

120.49

1.93

1.69

169

0.99

256

Aguilar

Including

118.56

119.00

0.44

0.39

725

2.87

978

DH548

268.42

269.18

0.76

0.51

128

0.39

163

Aguilar

DH549

126.80

127.49

0.69

0.52

No Significant Result

Splay

DH549

139.45

142.73

3.28

2.45

214

0.64

271

Aguilar

Including

142.43

142.73

0.30

0.22

2,094

5.54

2,583

DH550

253.04

253.57

0.53

0.36

No Significant Result

Aguilar

DH552

66.74

69.35

2.61

2.57

No Significant Result

Aguilar

DH554

149.78

151.10

1.32

0.98

236

2.45

453

Aguilar

Including

150.73

151.10

0.37

0.28

449

4.62

857

DH555

60.00

60.91

0.91

0.78

117

0.36

149

Aguilar HW

DH555

148.39

149.11

0.72

0.61

No Significant Result

Aguilar

DH557

158.25

158.62

0.37

0.31

No Significant Result

Aguilar

DH558

82.55

83.11

0.56

0.39

140

1.29

254

Aguilar HW

DH558

190.43

191.46

1.03

0.71

583

2.73

824

Aguilar

Including

190.43

191.01

0.58

0.40

922

4.54

1,322

DH558

194.55

194.92

0.37

0.25

67

0.47

108

Splay

DH559

201.72

202.13

0.41

0.22

No Significant Result

Aguilar

DH561

160.00

160.30

0.30

0.27

246

0.60

300

Splay

DH561

165.36

165.92

0.56

0.51

520

7.23

1,157

Aguilar

DH563

183.39

183.72

0.33

0.26

12

4.58

417

Splay

DH563

188.77

190.05

1.28

1.00

300

2.68

537

Aguilar

Including

188.77

189.50

0.73

0.57

445

4.47

839

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. No Significant Result means an intercept lower than 100 g/t AgEq1

The Aguilar vein is located in the central portion of the Santa Ana Project (Figure 1). The vein is characterized by steeply dipping structures with locally developed splays in both the hanging wall and footwall (Figure 3 and Figure 4). Mineralization occurs within quartz-sulfide veins hosted by low-grade metamorphic rocks and displays variable thickness and grade along strike and down dip. Drilling has defined three discrete mineralized shoots along the structure to date, with geometry suggesting sub-vertical continuity of 300 metres from surface and strike continuity over hundreds of metres (Figure 2).

Drill holes DH536, DH538, DH539, DH550, and DH552 provided valuable structural insights that have helped define the geometry and limits of the main vein and its splays. This information is essential for refining interpretations of mineralized continuity and targeting future exploration (Figure 3). In addition, DH542 and other holes intersected mineralization, which helps define the Aguilar structure across different stratigraphic levels. Collectively, these results provide critical inputs to advance a robust 3D geological model that will support the next phases of drilling and the forthcoming mineral resource estimate.

Since July 2024, a total of 11,832 metres of drilling have been completed in the Aguilar vein corridor. The current resource-drilling campaign commenced in August 2025, with 7,225 metres drilled to date. Drilling continues with two diamond drill rigs, focused on delineating known mineralized shoots, testing extensions along strike and at depth, and refining vein geometry for resource estimation. At present, five drill holes are pending assay results.

Hole ID

Hole Code

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Depth
(m)

Azimuth
(°)

Dip
(°)

DH360

SAAG24DH360

503749.358

561149.079

1007.27

130.03

135

-46

DH361

SAAG24DH361

503749.135

561149.302

1006.88

116.90

135

-77

DH363

SAAG24DH363

503748.969

561149.485

1007.11

129.27

0

-90

DH364

SAAG24DH364

503748.164

561148.475

1006.99

120.09

169

-58

DH366

SAAG24DH366

503749.707

561150.295

1007.26

117.04

100

-58

DH367

SAAG24DH367

503760.247

561229.999

1003.08

170.03

109

-45

DH369

SAAG24DH369

503760.228

561230.341

1003.04

196.29

93

-65

DH371

SAAG24DH371

503693.046

561205.427

1010.86

195.37

135

-73

DH373

SAAG24DH373

503692.991

561205.470

1011.55

224.94

135

-86

DH375

SAAG24DH375

503690.899

561207.532

1011.06

243.84

315

-86

DH378

SAAG24DH378

503692.107

561204.972

1010.84

200.00

174

-64

DH379

SAAG24DH379

503691.436

561205.009

1010.78

199.94

203

-75

DH381

SAAG24DH381

503678.496

561088.999

1021.45

173.12

142

-68

DH383

SAAG24DH383

503678.154

561089.407

1021.40

175.26

0

-90

DH385

SAAG24DH385

503759.368

561230.615

1003.01

213.37

0

-90

DH386

SAAG24DH386

503759.564

561230.611

1003.07

191.71

94

-55

DH388

SAAG24DH388

503759.963

561230.614

1003.07

189.48

94

-78

DH390

SAAG24DH390

503760.128

561229.924

1003.08

197.14

111

-62

DH392

SAAG24DH392

503888.798

561384.715

947.87

171.90

130

-60

DH394

SAAG24DH394

503888.950

561384.580

946.96

210.31

130

-77

DH395

SAAG24DH395

503886.594

561384.407

947.87

272.06

0

-90

DH397

SAAG24DH397

503886.594

561384.407

947.87

244.14

200

-65

DH399

SAAG24DH399

503986.526

561500.384

916.43

250.85

0

-90

DH400

SAAG24DH400

503986.462

561502.721

916.74

273.40

44

-77

DH508

SAAG25DH508

503593.713

561039.824

1033.40

110.33

153

-63

DH509

SAAG25DH509

503593.713

561039.824

1033.40

115.85

153

-86

DH511

SAAG25DH511

503310.947

560819.904

1053.51

160.87

137

-45

DH514

SAAG25DH514

503311.004

560821.696

1053.53

129.84

89

-47

DH517

SAAG25DH517

503311.481

560821.686

1053.48

160.62

89

-73

DH520

SAAG25DH520

503237.175

560908.789

1050.13

176.47

141

-45

DH522

SAAG25DH522

503237.146

560908.914

1050.12

200.22

141

-63

DH524

SAGU25DH524

503237.069

560909.078

1050.05

235.48

141

-73

DH528

SAAG25DH528

503236.914

560909.205

1050.02

280.11

141

-83

DH530

SAAG25DH530

503567.796

561156.095

1030.23

170.07

144

-51

DH532

SAAG25DH532

503568.197

561155.748

1029.60

200.59

144

-72

DH533

SAAG25DH533

503237.893

560909.693

1050.21

200.25

110

-55

DH535

SAAG25DH535

503568.473

561155.694

1029.52

200.55

114

-61

DH536

SAAG25DH536

503237.661

560909.682

1050.01

245.66

96

-68

DH538

SAAG25DH538

503566.373

561155.457

1029.88

224.88

197

-73

DH539

SAAG25DH539

503237.661

560909.682

1050.01

285.90

76

-76

DH540

SAAG25DH540

503568.029

561156.666

1030.20

235.00

94

-73

DH542

SAAG25DH542

503190.302

560860.536

1055.78

241.70

138

-76

DH545

SAAG25DH545

503351.548

560928.003

1051.87

141.12

130

-45

DH546

SAAG25DH546

503466.883

561027.127

1041.43

147.21

159

-61

DH548

SAAG25DH548

503472.000

561145.849

1023.08

295.37

71

-70

DH549

SAAG25DH549

503468.943

561028.955

1041.80

165.17

98

-66

DH550

SAAG25DH550

503472.367

561145.770

1023.01

276.45

95

-79

DH552

SAAG25DH552

503442.050

560945.998

1042.28

99.97

152

-45

DH554

SAAG25DH554

503395.394

560993.825

1040.04

178.30

118

-75

DH555

SAAG25DH555

503987.094

561500.259

916.51

163.06

130

-64

DH557

SAAG25DH557

503394.060

560992.719

1040.18

178.97

180

-63

DH558

SAAG25DH558

503986.890

561500.397

916.51

206.95

130

-80

DH559

SAAG25DH559

503393.870

560995.000

1040.71

235.91

0

-90

DH561

SAAG25DH561

503986.050

561501.150

916.94

181.05

178

-48

DH563

SAAG25DH563

503431.120

561082.760

1043.15

210.61

140

-73

Table 2. Collar and survey table for drill holes and exploratory trenches reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Guillermo Hernandez, CPG-AIPG, Vice-President Exploration at Outcrop Silver. Mr. Hernandez is a Qualified Person for Outcrop Silver as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$2,760/oz for gold, and US$32/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 98.5% for gold and 96.3% for silver (see news release dated June 25, 2024). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW, depending on the drill hole depth. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled, and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged, and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP multi-elemental analysis under code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at approximately 3 control samples every 20 samples to monitor laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable assay accuracy and no detectable contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security, and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The current drill campaign has extended known mineralization and tested additional target areas within the 17-kilometre-long fully permitted mineralized corridor at the Santa Ana Project. Since the start of the current campaign, drilling has confirmed mineralization in six vein systems--Aguilar, Jimenez, La Ye, Los Mangos, Guadual, and Morena--through a combination of step-out, testing, and delineation drilling. The results from these programs are being incorporated into updated geological interpretations and three-dimensional models. They will support ongoing drilling activities and the preparation of the next mineral resource update.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ian Harris
Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 638 2545
[email protected]
www.outcropsilver.com

Kathy Li
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 778 783 2818
[email protected]

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Organization Profile

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation