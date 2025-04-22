OUTCROP SILVER INTERSECTS 8.20 METRES OF 669 GRAMS SILVER EQUIVALENT PER TONNE AT LOS MANGOS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce new high-grade results from ongoing drilling at the Los Mangos vein, located in the central portion of the 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. These results continue to demonstrate the strength and scale of the Los Mangos system, confirming both broad mineralized widths and continuity of high-grade silver-gold mineralization at depth and along strike.

Figure 1. The plan view of the Los Mangos vein target shows the drill holes reported in this release (Table 1), previous reported holes and surface exploration samples (Table 2). Hole DH453 intercepted a faulted-vein zone with no significant results. No significant results means an intercept lower than 200 g/t AgEq. (CNW Group/Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation) Figure 2. Geological cross-sections showing the Los Mangos vein system. The section width is 40 metres. (CNW Group/Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation) Equivalency formula (CNW Group/Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation)

The latest drilling campaign has returned exceptional results, highlighted by hole DH457 which intercepted 8.20 metres at 669 grams per tonne silver equivalent (Table 1). This represent one of the most robust intercepts to date from our target area, located over 8 kilometres south of the nearest defined resource. These results support Outcrop Silver's strategy of expanding high-grade mineralization through significant step-outs along the fully permitted 17 kilometre mineralized vein corridor.

Highlights

Hole DH457 intersected 8.20 metres grading 669 grams per tonne of silver equivalent in the Los Mangos vein (Table 1).

This hole (DH457) intersected the junction of the Los Mangos and Mangos SE veins (Figure 2), confirming the potential for wider zones carrying high-grade mineralization.

"We couldn't ask for a clearer signal of Santa Ana's upside: 8.20 metres averaging 669 g/t AgEq—delivered from a hole drilled eight kilometres south of the existing resource. It's a game‑changer that validates our district‑scale vision," states Ian Harris, President and CEO. "We are uncovering one of the richest high‑grade silver projects globally, and this results hints at more to come. Our team has kept drills turning for twelve straight months, all feeding into a 2025 resource update designed to materially grow our silver inventory. We remain committed to advancing Santa Ana responsibly and to positioning Outcrop Silver as a premier name in the silver space."

The Los Mangos vein is a high-grade silver-gold system located in the central portion of Outcrop Silver's Santa Ana Project, approximately 8 kilometres south of the current resource. As one of the most significant step-out discoveries since the 2023 maiden resource estimate (refer to News Release dated April 26, 2023), Los Mangos has rapidly emerged as a key growth target within the company's district-scale exploration strategy (refer to News Release dated March 18, 2024,).

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Vein Los Mangos DH454 239.52 240.91 1.39 0.85 2.32 26 201 Los Mangos DH457 214.00 222.20 8.20 5.33 5.58 250 669 Los Mangos Including 214.00 216.65 2.65 1.72 2.67 560 761 And 219.49 221.84 2.35 1.53 15.86 145 1,336

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release.

Drilling at Los Mangos has defined a vein system corridor with a strike length exceeding 350 metres, with mineralization confirmed to depths beyond 200 metres. The vein trends between 40° to 60°, dips steeply (60°–80°), and is hosted within green schists and granodioritic to dioritic dikes. Strong argillic and sericitic alteration is closely associated with mineralization, particularly near the historic El 20 underground workings, which provide compelling evidence of the area's long-standing high-grade potential (refer to News Release dated November 12, 2024). In addition to drilling, surface sampling has returned assays up to 3,061 g/t AgEq (Table 2), further reinforcing the high-grade nature of the system. The discovery and an ongoing delineation of the Los Mangos vein system highlight the success of Outcrop Silver's large-scale, data-driven exploration strategy and underscore the company's objective of significantly expanding the Santa Ana mineral resource through continued systematic testing of its extensive, fully permitted 17-kilometre mineralized corridor.

Sample Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Sample

Type Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Release Date 15491 501854.0 556550.0 866.08 Dump Grab 8.07 234 840 August 23, 2023 17351 501681.0 556466.0 1012.00 Chip 0.22 297 314 March 12, 2025 17528 501846.0 556532.2 875.00 Dump Grab 8.04 301 905 March 12, 2025 17531 501847.0 556533.2 875.00 Dump Grab 7.15 81 618 March 12, 2025 17532 501844.0 556530.2 875.00 Dump Grab 0.56 3,019 3,061 March 12, 2025 17687 501659.0 556484.0 1028.00 Chip 3.73 907 1,187 March 12, 2025 17688 501660.0 556474.0 1035.00 Chip 3.04 344 572 March 12, 2025 17765 501754.0 556392.0 987.00 Dump Grab 12.57 215 1,159 March 12, 2025 17766 501742.0 556411.0 974.00 Chip 6.22 122 589 March 12, 2025

Table 2. Surface chip and grab sample results in the Los Mangos vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated August 23, 2023, and March 12, 2025). *By their nature, grab samples are selective, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization.

Hole ID Hole Code Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) DH420 SALM24HD420 501916.349 556451.154 915.18 200.25 303 -45 DH423 SALM24DH423 501917.600 556451.345 915.19 164.71 333 -45 DH425 SALM24DH425 501915.818 556450.553 914.73 215.49 285 -55 DH428 SALM24DH428 501915.742 556450.146 915.19 227.99 273 -55 DH432 SALM24DH432 501881.348 556447.027 921.96 131.46 321 -45 DH434 SALM25DH434 501881.468 556446.758 922.44 151.66 310 -45 DH436 SALM25DH436 501797.491 556358.423 989.71 179.22 315 -51 DH438 SALM25DH438 501796.942 556358.077 989.68 210.61 298 -50 DH440 SALM25DH440 501796.528 556357.559 989.84 190.19 286 -45 DH442 SALM25DH442 501796.528 556357.559 989.84 201.47 335 -49 DH444 SALM25DH444 501796.901 556358.092 989.81 200.55 306 -58 DH447 SALM25DH447 501766.685 556378.891 998.44 120.09 325 -51 DH449 SALM25DH449 501797.565 556358.288 989.73 163.98 325 -58 DH451 SALM25DH451 501796.972 556357.896 989.75 250.24 302 -65 DH453 SALM25DH453 501796.830 556357.426 989.55 242.62 286 -59 DH454 SALM25DH454 501796.932 556357.896 989.59 286.20 305 -69 DH457 SALM25DH457 501797.401 556358.269 989.55 248.71 324 -65

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

1Silver equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

For exploration activities Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. Underground channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein and sample length was broken by geology. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

Marketing Service Agreement

Outcrop has entered into an agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") for European marketing and advertising, public relations strategic consulting, and market consulting. The consulting agreement with Plutus has a term of six months ending October 3, 2025, under which the Company paid a fee of 100,000 EUR in advance. The agreement may be renewed or terminated in accordance with the terms. Plutus is a Germany-based company owned and operated by Marco Messina who is arm's length to the Company and holds no securities, directly or indirectly of the Company.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

