OUTCROP SILVER INTERCEPTS 7.18 METRES AT 358 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER EQUIVALENT AT LOS MANGOS

Drilling Highlights

Hole DH451 intercepted 7.18 metres grading 358 grams per tonne of silver equivalent, including 3.40 metres of 671 grams per tonne of silver equivalent (Table 1).

Hole DH451 also intercepted 0.53 metres grading 617 grams per tonne of silver equivalent at the Mangos fault-vein (Table 1). Showing the potential of this structure to carry high-grade mineralization.

The vein intercept at Los Mangos shows the robustness of this vein system and confirms the presence of high-grade mineralization at 200 metres depth (Figure 2) below the historic mine workings.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the potential of this region and are more confident than ever that continued drilling may reveal additional high-grade zones across this extensive corridor," comments Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "The results from hole DH451 are a breakthrough for our exploration in the central region of the Santa Ana project. Intersecting 7.18 meters at 358 grams per tonne silver equivalent, including 3.40 meters at 671 grams, is an extraordinary outcome confirming the scale and the strength of the Los Mangos vein system. Hitting this kind of mineralization over 8 kilometers from the nearest resource area is exciting and opens a new frontier for discovery."

Los Mangos vein is a high-grade silver-gold system located in the southwestern portion of the Santa Ana project, approximately 8 kilometres south of the closest defined resource area. This newly drilled area marks one of the most significant step-outs within the project to date. The vein currently has a verified strike length of over 350 metres (Figure 1), with strong potential for further expansion along strike and at depth (Figure 2).

Structurally, the vein is oriented between NE40° and NE60°, dipping from 60° to 80°SE, with localized segments showing northwest-dipping structures. The main mineralized zone varies between 0.30 and 1.20 metres in width, though recent drilling has confirmed much broader intercepts, such as 7.18 meters at 358 g/t AgEq, including 3.40 meters at 671 g/t AgEq in hole DH451, and 2.36 meters at 404 g/t AgEq in hole DH442 (refer to News Release dated March 12, 2025). The vein is hosted in green schists and intrusive dikes of granodioritic to dioritic composition, with strong argillic and sericitic alteration in the surrounding wall rock, particularly around the historical El 20 underground workings (Figure 3). Mineralization is associated with quartz veins, breccias, and fault-related structures. With consistent high-grade results, wide mineralized zones, and confirmation of vertical continuity up to 200 meters below surface (Figure 2), Los Mangos stands out as a priority target for future resource expansion and further exploration within the Santa Ana project.

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval*

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Vein Los

Mangos DH451 110.73 111.26 0.53 0.05 614 617 Mangos Fault DH451 216.90 224.08 7.18 4.09 51 358 Los Mangos Including 218.05 221.45 3.40 7.68 94 671

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. *The current knowledge of the Los Mangos vein system does not allow estimating the true width of the vein intercepts.

Sample Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Sample

Type* Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Release Date 15491 501854.0 556550.0 866.08 Dump Grab 8.07 234 840 August 23, 2023 17351 501681.0 556466.0 1012.00 Chip 0.22 297 314 March 12, 2025 17528 501846.0 556532.2 875.00 Dump Grab 8.04 301 905 March 12, 2025 17531 501847.0 556533.2 875.00 Dump Grab 7.15 81 618 March 12, 2025 17532 501844.0 556530.2 875.00 Dump Grab 0.56 3,019 3,061 March 12, 2025 17687 501659.0 556484.0 1028.00 Chip 3.73 907 1,187 March 12, 2025 17688 501660.0 556474.0 1035.00 Chip 3.04 344 572 March 12, 2025 17765 501754.0 556392.0 987.00 Dump Grab 12.57 215 1,159 March 12, 2025 17766 501742.0 556411.0 974.00 Chip 6.22 122 589 March 12, 2025

Table 2. Channel and chip sample results in Los Mangos vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated August 23, 2023, and March 12, 2025). *By their nature, grab samples are selective samples and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization.

Up to date, fourteen holes have been drilled in the Los Mangos target, totaling 2,608 metres, with five holes reported with Significant Results (grades > 200 g/t AgEq) and an average length of 1.69 metres (not estimated true width). The majority of drill holes (12) have intercepted the Los Mangos and Mangos SE veins; however, holes DH434 and DH449 encountered a void or what has been interpreted as backfill in historic workings.

Channel ID Sample Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t MAbs0

1.20 1.79 20 155 Inc. 16153 0.45 4.72 41 396 MAbs2W

1.05 2.28 35 206 Inc. 16729 0.45 5.27 75 471 MAbs4W

1.20 1.55 60 177 Inc. 16732 0.45 4.08 154 461 MAbs8W

1.25 0.85 40 104 Inc. 16738 0.55 1.91 57 201 MAbs10W

0.80 1.39 21 125 Inc. 16742 0.50 2.22 33 200 MAbs12W

1.30 0.47 75 110 Inc. 16147 0.60 0.94 160 230 MAbs14W

1.35 0.29 139 161 Inc. 16745 0.70 0.44 130 163 And 16747 0.65 0.13 150 159 MAbs18W

1.40 0.60 73 117 Inc. 16751 0.70 0.98 139 212 MAbs20W

1.60 0.51 1,737 1,775 Inc. 16144 1.05 0.46 266 301 And 16145 0.55 0.60 4,545 4,591 MAbs24W

1.85 0.11 182 190 Inc. 16138 0.30 0.37 1,053 1,081 MAbs26W

0.70 0.09 411 417 Inc. 16753 0.40 0.04 160 163 And 16754 0.30 0.16 744 756 MAbs28W

1.40 0.18 731 744 Inc. 16756 0.40 0.16 1,500 1,512 And 16757 1.00 0.19 423 437 MAbs30W

1.65 0.37 68 96 Inc. 16762 0.30 0.12 312 321 MAbs32W

1.20 0.07 613 618 Inc. 16767 0.50 0.13 1,466 1,476 MAbs34W

1.15 0.17 545 558 Inc. 16772 0.40 0.45 1,566 1,599 MAbs36W

2.85 0.28 19 40 Inc. 16130 0.85 0.92 56 125 And 16129 0.30 0.04 10 13 MAbs5E

1.00 0.98 45 118 Inc. 17424 0.30 1.25 61 155 And 17425 0.70 0.86 38 103 MAbs0S 16148 1.60 0.15 104 115 MAbsCXSur

0.55 0.26 99 119 Inc. 16157 0.25 0.50 122 159

Table 3. Channel sample assay results from the El 20 historic mine at Los Mangos target (refer to News Release dated November 12, 2024). Channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein and therefore length samples is close to vein width

Hole ID Hole Code Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) DH420 SALM24HD420 501916.349 556451.154 915.18 200.25 303 -45 DH423 SALM24DH423 501917.600 556451.345 915.19 164.71 333 -45 DH425 SALM24DH425 501915.818 556450.553 914.73 215.49 285 -55 DH428 SALM24DH428 501915.742 556450.146 915.19 227.99 273 -55 DH432 SALM24DH432 501881.348 556447.027 921.96 131.46 321 -45 DH434 SALM25DH434 501881.468 556446.758 922.44 151.66 310 -45 DH436 SALM25DH436 501797.491 556358.423 989.71 179.22 315 -51 DH438 SALM25DH438 501796.942 556358.077 989.68 210.61 298 -50 DH440 SALM25DH440 501796.528 556357.559 989.84 190.19 286 -45 DH442 SALM25DH442 501796.528 556357.559 989.84 201.47 335 -49 DH444 SALM25DH444 501796.901 556358.092 989.81 200.55 306 -58 DH447 SALM25DH447 501766.685 556378.891 998.44 120.09 325 -51 DH449 SALM25DH449 501797.565 556358.288 989.73 163.98 325 -58 DH451 SALM25DH451 501796.972 556357.896 989.75 250.24 302 -65

Table 4. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

1Silver equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

For exploration activities Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. Underground channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein and sample length was broken by geology. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

