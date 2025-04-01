OUTCROP SILVER INTERCEPTS 7.18 METRES AT 358 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER EQUIVALENT AT LOS MANGOS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce the results from drill hole DH451 in the recently announced Los Mangos discovery at its 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Hole DH451 intercepted 7.18 metres at 358 g/t AgEq, including a high-grade portion of 3.40 metres at 671 g/t AgEq, marking one of the area's most significant intercepts to date. Additionally, at 110 metres depth the hole intersected 0.53 meters at 617 g/t AgEq at the Mangos fault, showcasing the potential of fault-related structures within the vein system to host high-grade mineralization. This vein intercept, located approximately 200 meters below the surface, confirms the vein system's vertical continuity and robustness (Figure 2). Outcrop Silver is continuing to drill this promising target.
Hole DH451 intercepted 7.18 metres grading 358 grams per tonne of silver equivalent, including 3.40 metres of 671 grams per tonne of silver equivalent (Table 1).
Hole DH451 also intercepted 0.53 metres grading 617 grams per tonne of silver equivalent at the Mangos fault-vein (Table 1). Showing the potential of this structure to carry high-grade mineralization.
The vein intercept at Los Mangos shows the robustness of this vein system and confirms the presence of high-grade mineralization at 200 metres depth (Figure 2) below the historic mine workings.
"We are incredibly encouraged by the potential of this region and are more confident than ever that continued drilling may reveal additional high-grade zones across this extensive corridor," comments Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "The results from hole DH451 are a breakthrough for our exploration in the central region of the Santa Ana project. Intersecting 7.18 meters at 358 grams per tonne silver equivalent, including 3.40 meters at 671 grams, is an extraordinary outcome confirming the scale and the strength of the Los Mangos vein system. Hitting this kind of mineralization over 8 kilometers from the nearest resource area is exciting and opens a new frontier for discovery."
Los Mangos vein is a high-grade silver-gold system located in the southwestern portion of the Santa Ana project, approximately 8 kilometres south of the closest defined resource area. This newly drilled area marks one of the most significant step-outs within the project to date. The vein currently has a verified strike length of over 350 metres (Figure 1), with strong potential for further expansion along strike and at depth (Figure 2).
Structurally, the vein is oriented between NE40° and NE60°, dipping from 60° to 80°SE, with localized segments showing northwest-dipping structures. The main mineralized zone varies between 0.30 and 1.20 metres in width, though recent drilling has confirmed much broader intercepts, such as 7.18 meters at 358 g/t AgEq, including 3.40 meters at 671 g/t AgEq in hole DH451, and 2.36 meters at 404 g/t AgEq in hole DH442 (refer to News Release dated March 12, 2025). The vein is hosted in green schists and intrusive dikes of granodioritic to dioritic composition, with strong argillic and sericitic alteration in the surrounding wall rock, particularly around the historical El 20 underground workings (Figure 3). Mineralization is associated with quartz veins, breccias, and fault-related structures. With consistent high-grade results, wide mineralized zones, and confirmation of vertical continuity up to 200 meters below surface (Figure 2), Los Mangos stands out as a priority target for future resource expansion and further exploration within the Santa Ana project.
Target
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval* (m)
Au g/t
Ag g/t
AgEq1 g/t
Vein
Los Mangos
DH451
110.73
111.26
0.53
0.05
614
617
Mangos Fault
DH451
216.90
224.08
7.18
4.09
51
358
Los Mangos
Including
218.05
221.45
3.40
7.68
94
671
Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. *The current knowledge of the Los Mangos vein system does not allow estimating the true width of the vein intercepts.
Sample
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Sample Type*
Au g/t
Ag g/t
AgEq1 g/t
Release Date
15491
501854.0
556550.0
866.08
Dump Grab
8.07
234
840
August 23, 2023
17351
501681.0
556466.0
1012.00
Chip
0.22
297
314
March 12, 2025
17528
501846.0
556532.2
875.00
Dump Grab
8.04
301
905
March 12, 2025
17531
501847.0
556533.2
875.00
Dump Grab
7.15
81
618
March 12, 2025
17532
501844.0
556530.2
875.00
Dump Grab
0.56
3,019
3,061
March 12, 2025
17687
501659.0
556484.0
1028.00
Chip
3.73
907
1,187
March 12, 2025
17688
501660.0
556474.0
1035.00
Chip
3.04
344
572
March 12, 2025
17765
501754.0
556392.0
987.00
Dump Grab
12.57
215
1,159
March 12, 2025
17766
501742.0
556411.0
974.00
Chip
6.22
122
589
March 12, 2025
Table 2. Channel and chip sample results in Los Mangos vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated August 23, 2023, and March 12, 2025).*By their nature, grab samples are selective samples and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization.
Up to date, fourteen holes have been drilled in the Los Mangos target, totaling 2,608 metres, with five holes reported with Significant Results (grades > 200 g/t AgEq) and an average length of 1.69 metres (not estimated true width). The majority of drill holes (12) have intercepted the Los Mangos and Mangos SE veins; however, holes DH434 and DH449 encountered a void or what has been interpreted as backfill in historic workings.
Channel ID
Sample
Length (m)
Au g/t
Ag g/t
AgEq1 g/t
MAbs0
1.20
1.79
20
155
Inc.
16153
0.45
4.72
41
396
MAbs2W
1.05
2.28
35
206
Inc.
16729
0.45
5.27
75
471
MAbs4W
1.20
1.55
60
177
Inc.
16732
0.45
4.08
154
461
MAbs8W
1.25
0.85
40
104
Inc.
16738
0.55
1.91
57
201
MAbs10W
0.80
1.39
21
125
Inc.
16742
0.50
2.22
33
200
MAbs12W
1.30
0.47
75
110
Inc.
16147
0.60
0.94
160
230
MAbs14W
1.35
0.29
139
161
Inc.
16745
0.70
0.44
130
163
And
16747
0.65
0.13
150
159
MAbs18W
1.40
0.60
73
117
Inc.
16751
0.70
0.98
139
212
MAbs20W
1.60
0.51
1,737
1,775
Inc.
16144
1.05
0.46
266
301
And
16145
0.55
0.60
4,545
4,591
MAbs24W
1.85
0.11
182
190
Inc.
16138
0.30
0.37
1,053
1,081
MAbs26W
0.70
0.09
411
417
Inc.
16753
0.40
0.04
160
163
And
16754
0.30
0.16
744
756
MAbs28W
1.40
0.18
731
744
Inc.
16756
0.40
0.16
1,500
1,512
And
16757
1.00
0.19
423
437
MAbs30W
1.65
0.37
68
96
Inc.
16762
0.30
0.12
312
321
MAbs32W
1.20
0.07
613
618
Inc.
16767
0.50
0.13
1,466
1,476
MAbs34W
1.15
0.17
545
558
Inc.
16772
0.40
0.45
1,566
1,599
MAbs36W
2.85
0.28
19
40
Inc.
16130
0.85
0.92
56
125
And
16129
0.30
0.04
10
13
MAbs5E
1.00
0.98
45
118
Inc.
17424
0.30
1.25
61
155
And
17425
0.70
0.86
38
103
MAbs0S
16148
1.60
0.15
104
115
MAbsCXSur
0.55
0.26
99
119
Inc.
16157
0.25
0.50
122
159
Table 3. Channel sample assay results from the El 20 historic mine at Los Mangos target (refer to News Release dated November 12, 2024). Channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein and therefore length samples is close to vein width
Hole ID
Hole Code
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
DH420
SALM24HD420
501916.349
556451.154
915.18
200.25
303
-45
DH423
SALM24DH423
501917.600
556451.345
915.19
164.71
333
-45
DH425
SALM24DH425
501915.818
556450.553
914.73
215.49
285
-55
DH428
SALM24DH428
501915.742
556450.146
915.19
227.99
273
-55
DH432
SALM24DH432
501881.348
556447.027
921.96
131.46
321
-45
DH434
SALM25DH434
501881.468
556446.758
922.44
151.66
310
-45
DH436
SALM25DH436
501797.491
556358.423
989.71
179.22
315
-51
DH438
SALM25DH438
501796.942
556358.077
989.68
210.61
298
-50
DH440
SALM25DH440
501796.528
556357.559
989.84
190.19
286
-45
DH442
SALM25DH442
501796.528
556357.559
989.84
201.47
335
-49
DH444
SALM25DH444
501796.901
556358.092
989.81
200.55
306
-58
DH447
SALM25DH447
501766.685
556378.891
998.44
120.09
325
-51
DH449
SALM25DH449
501797.565
556358.288
989.73
163.98
325
-58
DH451
SALM25DH451
501796.972
556357.896
989.75
250.24
302
-65
Table 4. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.
1Silver equivalent
Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:
QA/QC
For exploration activities Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. Underground channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein and sample length was broken by geology. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.
Qualified Person
Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About Santa Ana
The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.
Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.
The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.
About Outcrop Silver
Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.
At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.
Share this article