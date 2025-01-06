OUTCROP SILVER EXTENDS LA YE VEIN SYSTEM 450 METRES ALONG STRIKE AND 200 METRES AT DEPTH WITH HIGH-GRADE SILVER DRILL INTERCEPTS

VANCOUVER, BC, January 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to provide an update on drilling assay results from the La Ye vein at its 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Recent drilling has confirmed a 450 metre strike extension of La Ye vein, with mineralization extending to 200 metres down-dip. These results reinforce the potential of the La Ye vein to make substantial contribution to growth of the mineral resource at Santa Ana. Located approximately four kilometres south of the existing mineral resource area, La Ye vein demonstrates high grade silver-gold mineralization in both high-grade zones and broader mineralized intervals. These characteristics underscore its scalability and strategic importance in driving the continued resource growth of the Santa Ana project.

Drilling Highlights

Hole DH421 intercepted 2.41 metres grading 227 grams per tonne of silver equivalent in the La Ye North vein (Table 1).





Hole DH429 intercepted 1.41 metres grading 457 grams per tonne of silver equivalent in the newly discovered Lupe vein (Table 1).





Drilling at La Ye has extended the vein system by more than 450 metres along strike and 200 metres down-dip (Figure 1 and Figure 2).





Multiple intercepts in veins such as La Ye SH, La Ye North, and the La Lupe splay confirm the continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth.





Drilling in La Ye has revealed the potential for wider vein zones or splayouts demonstrated by the newly identified Lupe vein.

"The recent results from La Ye highlight its exceptional potential to contribute to mineral resource expansion and together with the discovery of the Lupe vein shows the scalability and continuity of the system," comments Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "These findings reinforce La Ye's role as a cornerstone of our exploration efforts at the Santa Ana project. Its proximity to other major veins and expanding footprint underscores the district's immense potential, positioning Santa Ana as a potential world-class primarily silver project with transformative resource growth opportunities."

The La Ye vein is a high-grade silver-gold system within Outcrop Silver's Santa Ana project, characterized by its confirmed strike length over 450 metres and mineralization extending to 200 metres down-dip (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The vein system trends at an azimuth of 225° in azimuth, dips 55° to the west, and is hosted in weakly altered green schists. Surface expressions of La Ye vein include mineralized quartz veins with drusy textures, moderate sulfide mineralization such as pyrite and argentite, and sheared vein zones observable in outcrop exposures.

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated True

Width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Vein La Ye DH413 90.83 91.24 0.41 0.27 0.83 85 148 Vein DH413 209.37 209.67 0.30 0.20 1.65 96 220 La Ye DH414 143.00 146.79 0.60 0.40 0.89 94 161 La Ye SH DH414 146.49 146.79 0.30 0.20 3.75 161 443 La Ye SH DH416 95.85 96.20 0.35 0.32 1.28 291 388 La Ye DH418 123.19 123.57 0.38 0.26 1.17 67 154 La Ye DH421 77.83 78.82 0.99 0.63 0.12 356 365 La Ye SH Including 77.83 78.17 0.34 0.22 0.27 1,024 1,044 DH421 83.67 85.16 1.49 0.91 1.08 16 97 La Ye SH DH421 110.47 112.88 2.41 1.36 1.69 100 227 La Ye North Including 112.55 112.88 0.33 0.19 12.07 687 1,594 DH422 148.46 149.06 0.60 0.45 0.77 78 135 La Ye SH DH422 197.37 197.97 0.60 0.42 2.56 131 323 La Ye North Including 197.67 197.97 0.30 0.21 5.08 258 639 DH424 73.21 73.51 0.30 0.19 1.27 56 151 Vein DH424 220.76 221.07 0.31 0.17 3.63 259 531 La Ye North DH426 51.41 52.62 1.21 1.18 0.34 73 98 La Lupe splay DH426 58.85 59.15 0.30 0.29 0.95 475 547 La Lupe DH427 Pending Assays DH429 87.26 88.02 0.76 0.44 0.35 86 112 La Lupe splay DH429 90.61 92.02 1.41 0.81 2.02 305 457 La Lupe Including 91.17 91.50 0.33 0.19 6.78 1,207 1,716 DH430 Pending Assays

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release.

Recent drilling includes hole DH421, which intercepted 2.41 metres at 227 g/t AgEq in the La Ye North vein, including a high-grade section of 0.33 metres at 12.07 g/t Au and 687 g/t Ag, and hole DH429, which returned 1.41 metres at 457 g/t AgEq, with 0.33 metres at 1,716 g/t AgEq in the newly discovered La Lupe vein (Table 1). Additionally, narrower mineralized intercepts at La Ye North vein include hole DH422 (0.60 metres at 323 g/t AgEq) and hole DH424 (0.31 metres at 531 g/t AgEq).

Surface sampling has returned exceptional grades, including up to 2,553 g/t AgEq (Table 2), highlighting its high-grade potential. The recent discovery of the sub-parallel Lupe vein and broader splays reinforces the geological complexity and scalability of the La Ye system, making it a key contributor to the future resource expansion strategy at Santa Ana. The system also hosts multiple parallel and concealed veins, similar to the nearby Aguilar vein system, further enhancing its resource potential.

Strategically located within a priority exploration corridor, parallel to the Aguilar vein, La Ye presents significant potential for the discovery of additional, yet undiscovered, vein systems (Figure 1). With consistent high-grade results and a systematic drilling approach, La Ye is rapidly emerging as an essential target within the Santa Ana project, contributing substantially to potential resource expansion and the project's long-term development.

Sample Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Sample

Type Width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Release Date 15604 504063.000 560203.000 991.13 Chip

13.21 462 1,454 August 23, 2022 15605 503959.535 560159.363 1004.98 Channel 0.40 5.48 2,141 2,553 August 23, 2022 15606 503931.000 560137.000 1006.49 Chip

5.68 954 1,381 August 23, 2022 15611 503885.000 560352.000 1023.17 Chip

7.11 458 992 August 23, 2022 16182 504271.000 560431.000 998.81 Chip

5.55 1,013 1,430 August 23, 2022 16184 504172.000 560416.000 1004.64 Chip

3.25 828 1,073 August 23, 2022 17604 503879.000 560196.000 1039.00 Chip

2.44 291 474 Current Release 17606 503801.000 560221.000 1055.00 Chip

5.99 742 1,192 Current Release 17925 503884.000 560143.000 1052.00 Chip 0.20 6.73 431 936 November 19, 2024

Table 2. Channel and Chip sample results in La Ye vein target from the target generation program previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated August 23, 2022 and November 19, 2024).

Hole ID Hole Code Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) DH402 SALY24DH402 503816.948 560141.571 1038.15 119.78 135 -55 DH404 SALY24DH404 503816.656 560141.847 1038.05 145.45 135 -81 DH405 SALY24DH405 503813.641 560141.309 1038.04 154.22 224 -70 DH407 SALY24DH407 503816.948 560141.571 1038.15 136.55 86 -61 DH408 SALY24DH408 503759.371 560189.590 1046.62 207.26 129 -70 DH410 SALY24DH410 503759.107 560189.824 1046.40 246.91 129 -80 DH413 SALY24DH413 503757.902 560189.832 1046.39 228.29 181 -75 DH414 SALY24DH414 503759.417 560190.980 1046.39 281.02 93 -60 DH416 SALY24DH416 503906.552 560213.726 1026.21 157.27 135 -50 DH418 SALY24DH418 503906.973 560215.117 1026.34 163.06 97 -56 DH419 SALY24DH419 503904.946 560213.248 1026.47 120.48 179 -45 DH421 SALY24DH421 503905.704 560214.773 1026.57 198.12 135 -81 DH422 SALY24DH422 503825.744 560270.594 1046.26 245.36 122 -65 DH424 SALY24DH424 503826.182 560270.957 1046.51 290.16 111 -77 DH426 SALY24DH426 504045.744 560349.535 1011.06 138.37 137 -45 DH427 SALY24DH427 504046.137 560349.100 1010.90 149.04 137 -67 DH429 SALY24DH429 504046.120 560350.255 1010.74 113.08 0 -90 DH430 SALY24DH430 504043.409 560350.098 1010.70 151.48 101 -52

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

1Silver equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

For exploration core drilling, Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Core samples were sent to either ALS, Actlabs or SGS in Medellin, Colombia, for preparation. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. After preparation, the samples sent to ALS Colombia were shipped to ALS Lima for assaying using Au-ICP21, Au-GRA21, ME-MS41, Ag-GRA21, Ag-AA46, Pb-AA46, and Zn-AA46 methods. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and the Society of Economic Geologists.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The current drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

