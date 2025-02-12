OUTCROP SILVER EXTENDS HIGH-GRADE VEIN SYSTEM FOOTPRINT TO MORE THAN 500 METRES WITH STEP-OUT DRILLING ALONG STRIKE AT LA YE VEIN SYSTEM

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce recent high-grade results from La Lupe vein, part of La Ye vein system, at its 100%-owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Step-out drilling has significally extended La Ye vein system footprint to over 500 metres along strike, with La Lupe vein – an integral part of the system – now confirmed for more than 200 metres along strike. This results reinforce the system's scalability and high-grade potential.

Drilling Highlights

Hole DH433 intercepted 0.82 metres grading 686 grams per tonne of silver equivalent in the recently discovered La Lupe vein (Table 1).

Multiple narrow splays from the La Lupe vein showing high-grade potential at depth up to 734 grams per tonne of silver equivalent in hole DH435 (Table 1).

Drilling at La Ye target, focusing on La Lupe vein, has extended the entire vein system footprint for more than 500 metres along strike and confirmed the Lupe vein for more than 200 metres on strike (Figure 1).

"The discovery and extension of La Lupe vein within La Ye system is an exciting breakthrough for the Santa Ana project. With intercepts grading 1,233 grams per tonne silver equivalent, La Lupe vein not only confirms the high-grade potential of this system but also highlights the scalability of Santa Ana's vein systems," comments Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "Extending the footprint of La Ye vein system to over 500 metres along strike is a testament to the project's capacity to deliver transformative results. We are thrilled with the progress and confident in the untapped potential that remains within this prolific district."

These results confirm that La Lupe vein, a newly discovered structure within La Ye vein system, is a significant contributor to the project's expanding resource potential. Step-out drilling has now extended La Ye vein system to over 500 metres along strike, with La Lupe vein itself confirmed to over 200 metres along strike. Additionally, newly identified high-grade splays at depth further support the system's potential for additional mineralization (Figure 1). Outcrop Silver's systematic step-out drilling strategy at high-priority targets such as La Ye continues to deliver significant expansion of the Santa Ana project's mineralized footprint. These results highlight Santa Ana's potential for continued resource growth and reaffirm its position as a premier high-grade silver project.

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated True Width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Vein La Ye DH427 60.65 61.10 0.45 0.37 0.58 172 215 La Lupe DH430 57.07 57.37 0.30 0.23 0.31 142 165 La Lupe DH431 75.03 75.33 0.30 0.28 1.63 52 174 Vein DH431 184.41 185.32 0.91 0.86 1.12 141 225 La Lupe Including 184.41 184.72 0.31 0.29 2.58 354 548 DH433 201.17 201.47 0.30 0.23 0.88 196 262 Vein DH433 216.34 217.16 0.82 0.64 0.43 654 686 La Lupe Including 216.71 217.16 0.45 0.35 0.65 1,184 1,233 DH435 195.66 196.14 0.48 0.42 0.63 118 166 La Lupe DH435 200.62 200.92 0.30 0.26 0.25 233 252 La Lupe DH435 204.12 204.42 0.30 0.26 7.24 190 734 La Lupe

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release.

Figure 1. Plan view of La Ye vein target showing the drill holes reported in this release (Table 1), previous drilling, and samples previously reported (Table 2). For details on previous drill holes, refer to news releases dated October 8, 2024, November 19, 2024 and January 06, 2025.

Recent drilling on La Lupe vein includes hole DH431, which intercepted 0.91 metres at 225 g/t AgEq, including a high-grade section of 0.31 metres at 2.58 g/t Au and 354 g/t Ag, and hole DH433, which returned 0.82 metres at 686 g/t AgEq, including 0.45 metres at 1,233 g/t AgEq (Table 1). These results confirm the presence of high-grade mineralization more than 150 metres from surface (Figure 2).

Figure 2. West to east geological cross-sections showing La Ye vein system.

Sample Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Sample

Type Width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Release Date 15604 504063.000 560203.000 991.13 Chip

13.21 462 1,454 August 23, 2022 15605 503959.535 560159.363 1004.98 Channel 0.40 5.48 2,141 2,553 August 23, 2022 15606 503931.000 560137.000 1006.49 Chip

5.68 954 1,381 August 23, 2022 15611 503885.000 560352.000 1023.17 Chip

7.11 458 992 August 23, 2022 16182 504271.000 560431.000 998.81 Chip

5.55 1,013 1,430 August 23, 2022 16184 504172.000 560416.000 1004.64 Chip

3.25 828 1,073 August 23, 2022 17604 503879.000 560196.000 1039.00 Chip

2.44 291 474 January 6, 2025 17606 503801.000 560221.000 1055.00 Chip

5.99 742 1,192 January 6, 2025 17925 503884.000 560143.000 1052.00 Chip 0.20 6.73 431 936 November 19, 2024

Table 2. Channel and chip sample results in La Ye vein target from the target generation program previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated August 23, 2022, November 19, 2024, and January 6, 2025).

Hole ID Hole Code Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) DH402 SALY24DH402 503816.948 560141.571 1038.15 119.78 135 -55 DH404 SALY24DH404 503816.656 560141.847 1038.05 145.45 135 -81 DH405 SALY24DH405 503813.641 560141.309 1038.04 154.22 224 -70 DH407 SALY24DH407 503816.948 560141.571 1038.15 136.55 86 -61 DH408 SALY24DH408 503759.371 560189.590 1046.62 207.26 129 -70 DH410 SALY24DH410 503759.107 560189.824 1046.40 246.91 129 -80 DH413 SALY24DH413 503757.902 560189.832 1046.39 228.29 181 -75 DH414 SALY24DH414 503759.417 560190.980 1046.39 281.02 93 -60 DH416 SALY24DH416 503906.552 560213.726 1026.21 157.27 135 -50 DH418 SALY24DH418 503906.973 560215.117 1026.34 163.06 97 -56 DH419 SALY24DH419 503904.946 560213.248 1026.47 120.48 179 -45 DH421 SALY24DH421 503905.704 560214.773 1026.57 198.12 135 -81 DH422 SALY24DH422 503825.744 560270.594 1046.26 245.36 122 -65 DH424 SALY24DH424 503826.182 560270.957 1046.51 290.16 111 -77 DH426 SALY24DH426 504045.744 560349.535 1011.06 138.37 137 -45 DH427 SALY24DH427 504046.137 560349.100 1010.90 149.04 137 -67 DH429 SALY24DH429 504046.120 560350.255 1010.74 113.08 0 -90 DH430 SALY24DH430 504043.409 560350.098 1010.70 151.48 101 -52 DH431 SALY25DH431 503948.920 560450.681 1033.18 269.44 137 -48 DH433 SALY25DH433 503948.629 560450.915 1033.14 230.42 137 -64 DH435 SALY25DH435 503948.365 560450.213 1033.53 290.77 174 -47

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

1Silver equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

For exploration core drilling, Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Core samples were sent to either ALS, Actlabs or SGS in Medellin, Colombia, for preparation. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. After preparation, the samples sent to ALS Colombia were shipped to ALS Lima for assaying using Au-ICP21, Au-GRA21, ME-MS41, Ag-GRA21, Ag-AA46, Pb-AA46, and Zn-AA46 methods. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

