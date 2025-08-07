OUTCROP SILVER CONTINUES TO EXTEND LOS MANGOS VEIN TO THE NORTH

News provided by

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Aug 07, 2025, 07:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to report additional high-grade assay results from step-out drilling at the Los Mangos vein within the Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. The results originate from the recently defined northern high-grade mineralized shoot, situated approximately 150 metres north of the historical El 20 mine workings and the original discovery zone (Figures 1 and 3). The Los Mangos vein remains open along strike and at depth (Figure 3).

Continue Reading

The latest intercepts continue to demonstrate the strong continuity and grade of the Los Mangos vein system, particularly in its northern extension, where drilling has now reached the deepest elevations to date in this sector.

Highlights

  • Hole DH476 intercepted 2.11 metres grading 445 g/t Ag and 2.14 g/t Au (606 g/t AgEq) and 1.88 metres grading 507 g/t Ag (Table 1 and Figure 2).

These results reinforce the emerging importance of the northern shoot at Los Mangos, where the vein system becomes structurally more complex and is hosted locally by granodioritic intrusions. The association between these intrusions and high-grade mineralization suggests a strong structural and lithological control on silver-gold deposition. Current drilling has now confirmed the continuity of the Los Mangos vein to depths of nearly 150 metres below the surface in this area, marking the deepest intercepts drilled at Los Mangos to date in terms of absolute elevation (Figure 3).

"The results from hole DH476, especially the multiple high-grade intercepts at depth, reinforce the continuity and strength of the Los Mangos vein system. The northern shoot is evolving into an exciting mineralized zone, and the increasing structural complexity, coupled with intrusive-related controls, is opening new geological opportunities for deeper and lateral expansion," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "This continued success highlights the exploration upside at Santa Ana and supports our strategy of unlocking value through step-out drilling and advancing toward our next mineral resource update."

Target

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True
Width
(m)

Ag
g/t

Au
g/t

AgEq
g/t

Los Mangos

DH476

224.03

225.91

1.88

1.41

507

0.03

509

Including

225.23

225.91

0.68

0.51

1,306

0.03

1,308

DH476

242.99

245.10

2.11

1.59

445

2.14

606

Including

243.57

244.20

0.63

0.47

333

3.64

606

And

244.20

244.60

0.40

0.30

1,663

3.59

1,932

DH478

248.05

248.45

0.40

0.28

243

0.03

245

DH478

311.44

311.74

0.30

0.21

709

0.04

712

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release.

Sample

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Sample
Type

Ag
g/t

Au
g/t

AgEq
g/t

Release Date 

15491

501854.0

556550.0

866.08

Dump Grab

234

8.07

840

August 23, 2022

15492

502131.0

556607.0

764.28

Chip

1,601

1.45

1,709

August 23, 2022

16189

502089.0

556636.0

770.74

Chip

334

1.60

454

July 8, 2025

16190

501980.0

556611.0

810.83

Chip

648

21.38

2,254

April 26, 2023

17351

501681.0

556466.0

1012.00

Chip

297

0.22

314

March 12, 2025

17528

501846.0

556532.2

875.00

Dump Grab

301

8.04

905

March 12, 2025

17531

501847.0

556533.2

875.00

Dump Grab

81

7.15

618

March 12, 2025

17532

501844.0

556530.2

875.00

Dump Grab

3,019

0.56

3,061

March 12, 2025

17687

501659.0

556484.0

1028.00

Chip

907

3.73

1,187

March 12, 2025

17688

501660.0

556474.0

1035.00

Chip

344

3.04

572

March 12, 2025

17765

501754.0

556392.0

987.00

Dump Grab

215

12.57

1,159

March 12, 2025

17766

501742.0

556411.0

974.00

Chip

122

6.22

589

March 12, 2025

Table 2. Surface chip and grab sample results in the Los Mangos vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated August 23, 2022, April 26, 2023, March 12, 2025, and July 8, 2025). By their nature, grab samples are selective, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.

Hole ID

Hole Code

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Depth
(m)

Azimuth
(°)

Dip
(°)

DH420

SALM24HD420

501916.349

556451.154

915.18

200.25

303

-45

DH423

SALM24DH423

501917.600

556451.345

915.19

164.71

333

-45

DH425

SALM24DH425

501915.818

556450.553

914.73

215.49

285

-55

DH428

SALM24DH428

501915.742

556450.146

915.19

227.99

273

-55

DH432

SALM24DH432

501881.348

556447.027

921.96

131.46

321

-45

DH434

SALM25DH434

501881.468

556446.758

922.44

151.66

310

-45

DH436

SALM25DH436

501797.491

556358.423

989.71

179.22

315

-51

DH438

SALM25DH438

501796.942

556358.077

989.68

210.61

298

-50

DH440

SALM25DH440

501796.528

556357.559

989.84

190.19

286

-45

DH442

SALM25DH442

501796.528

556357.559

989.84

201.47

335

-49

DH444

SALM25DH444

501796.901

556358.092

989.81

200.55

306

-58

DH447

SALM25DH447

501766.685

556378.891

998.44

120.09

325

-51

DH449

SALM25DH449

501797.565

556358.288

989.73

163.98

325

-58

DH451

SALM25DH451

501796.972

556357.896

989.75

250.24

302

-65

DH453

SALM25DH453

501796.830

556357.426

989.55

242.62

286

-59

DH454

SALM25DH454

501796.932

556357.896

989.59

286.20

305

-69

DH457

SALM25DH457

501797.401

556358.269

989.55

248.71

324

-65

DH459

SALM24DH459

501797.979

556358.194

989.87

229.39

346

-60

DH461

SALM25DH461

501797.955

556358.119

989.36

273.40

346

-66

DH464

SALM25DH464

501796.568

556357.185

989.75

250.24

286

-62

DH466

SALM25DH466

501796.455

556357.080

989.40

298.94

286

-68

DH469

SALM25DH469

502040.595

556537.783

851.73

269.06

315

-45

DH472

SALM25DH472

502040.791

556537.570

851.35

365.05

315

-58

DH474

SALM25DH474

502040.325

556537.133

851.66

240.18

298

-45

DH476

SALM25DH476

502041.204

556537.565

851.90

285.65

331

-46

DH478

SALM25DH478

502041.420

556537.967

851.02

343.20

345

-45

DH481

SALM25DH481

502040.700

556538.214

851.25

345.09

329

-54

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes and exploratory trenches reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Guillermo Hernandez, CPG-AIPG, Vice-President Exploration at Outcrop Silver. Mr. Hernandez is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. The current exploration strategy seeks to establish a clear pathway for substantially expanding the mineral resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value consistently. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 638 2545, [email protected]; www.outcropsilver.com; Kathy Li, Vice President of Investor Relations, +1 778 783 2818, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation