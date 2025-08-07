OUTCROP SILVER CONTINUES TO EXTEND LOS MANGOS VEIN TO THE NORTH

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to report additional high-grade assay results from step-out drilling at the Los Mangos vein within the Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. The results originate from the recently defined northern high-grade mineralized shoot, situated approximately 150 metres north of the historical El 20 mine workings and the original discovery zone (Figures 1 and 3). The Los Mangos vein remains open along strike and at depth (Figure 3).
The latest intercepts continue to demonstrate the strong continuity and grade of the Los Mangos vein system, particularly in its northern extension, where drilling has now reached the deepest elevations to date in this sector.
Highlights
Hole DH476 intercepted 2.11 metres grading 445 g/t Ag and 2.14 g/t Au (606 g/t AgEq) and 1.88 metres grading 507 g/t Ag (Table 1 and Figure 2).
These results reinforce the emerging importance of the northern shoot at Los Mangos, where the vein system becomes structurally more complex and is hosted locally by granodioritic intrusions. The association between these intrusions and high-grade mineralization suggests a strong structural and lithological control on silver-gold deposition. Current drilling has now confirmed the continuity of the Los Mangos vein to depths of nearly 150 metres below the surface in this area, marking the deepest intercepts drilled at Los Mangos to date in terms of absolute elevation (Figure 3).
"The results from hole DH476, especially the multiple high-grade intercepts at depth, reinforce the continuity and strength of the Los Mangos vein system. The northern shoot is evolving into an exciting mineralized zone, and the increasing structural complexity, coupled with intrusive-related controls, is opening new geological opportunities for deeper and lateral expansion," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "This continued success highlights the exploration upside at Santa Ana and supports our strategy of unlocking value through step-out drilling and advancing toward our next mineral resource update."
Target
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Ag g/t
Au g/t
AgEq g/t
Los Mangos
DH476
224.03
225.91
1.88
1.41
507
0.03
509
Including
225.23
225.91
0.68
0.51
1,306
0.03
1,308
DH476
242.99
245.10
2.11
1.59
445
2.14
606
Including
243.57
244.20
0.63
0.47
333
3.64
606
And
244.20
244.60
0.40
0.30
1,663
3.59
1,932
DH478
248.05
248.45
0.40
0.28
243
0.03
245
DH478
311.44
311.74
0.30
0.21
709
0.04
712
Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release.
Sample
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Sample Type
Ag g/t
Au g/t
AgEq g/t
Release Date
15491
501854.0
556550.0
866.08
Dump Grab
234
8.07
840
August 23, 2022
15492
502131.0
556607.0
764.28
Chip
1,601
1.45
1,709
August 23, 2022
16189
502089.0
556636.0
770.74
Chip
334
1.60
454
July 8, 2025
16190
501980.0
556611.0
810.83
Chip
648
21.38
2,254
April 26, 2023
17351
501681.0
556466.0
1012.00
Chip
297
0.22
314
March 12, 2025
17528
501846.0
556532.2
875.00
Dump Grab
301
8.04
905
March 12, 2025
17531
501847.0
556533.2
875.00
Dump Grab
81
7.15
618
March 12, 2025
17532
501844.0
556530.2
875.00
Dump Grab
3,019
0.56
3,061
March 12, 2025
17687
501659.0
556484.0
1028.00
Chip
907
3.73
1,187
March 12, 2025
17688
501660.0
556474.0
1035.00
Chip
344
3.04
572
March 12, 2025
17765
501754.0
556392.0
987.00
Dump Grab
215
12.57
1,159
March 12, 2025
17766
501742.0
556411.0
974.00
Chip
122
6.22
589
March 12, 2025
Table 2. Surface chip and grab sample results in the Los Mangos vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated August 23, 2022, April 26, 2023, March 12, 2025, and July 8, 2025). By their nature, grab samples are selective, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.
Hole ID
Hole Code
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
DH420
SALM24HD420
501916.349
556451.154
915.18
200.25
303
-45
DH423
SALM24DH423
501917.600
556451.345
915.19
164.71
333
-45
DH425
SALM24DH425
501915.818
556450.553
914.73
215.49
285
-55
DH428
SALM24DH428
501915.742
556450.146
915.19
227.99
273
-55
DH432
SALM24DH432
501881.348
556447.027
921.96
131.46
321
-45
DH434
SALM25DH434
501881.468
556446.758
922.44
151.66
310
-45
DH436
SALM25DH436
501797.491
556358.423
989.71
179.22
315
-51
DH438
SALM25DH438
501796.942
556358.077
989.68
210.61
298
-50
DH440
SALM25DH440
501796.528
556357.559
989.84
190.19
286
-45
DH442
SALM25DH442
501796.528
556357.559
989.84
201.47
335
-49
DH444
SALM25DH444
501796.901
556358.092
989.81
200.55
306
-58
DH447
SALM25DH447
501766.685
556378.891
998.44
120.09
325
-51
DH449
SALM25DH449
501797.565
556358.288
989.73
163.98
325
-58
DH451
SALM25DH451
501796.972
556357.896
989.75
250.24
302
-65
DH453
SALM25DH453
501796.830
556357.426
989.55
242.62
286
-59
DH454
SALM25DH454
501796.932
556357.896
989.59
286.20
305
-69
DH457
SALM25DH457
501797.401
556358.269
989.55
248.71
324
-65
DH459
SALM24DH459
501797.979
556358.194
989.87
229.39
346
-60
DH461
SALM25DH461
501797.955
556358.119
989.36
273.40
346
-66
DH464
SALM25DH464
501796.568
556357.185
989.75
250.24
286
-62
DH466
SALM25DH466
501796.455
556357.080
989.40
298.94
286
-68
DH469
SALM25DH469
502040.595
556537.783
851.73
269.06
315
-45
DH472
SALM25DH472
502040.791
556537.570
851.35
365.05
315
-58
DH474
SALM25DH474
502040.325
556537.133
851.66
240.18
298
-45
DH476
SALM25DH476
502041.204
556537.565
851.90
285.65
331
-46
DH478
SALM25DH478
502041.420
556537.967
851.02
343.20
345
-45
DH481
SALM25DH481
502040.700
556538.214
851.25
345.09
329
-54
Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes and exploratory trenches reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Guillermo Hernandez, CPG-AIPG, Vice-President Exploration at Outcrop Silver. Mr. Hernandez is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
1Silver Equivalent
Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:
QA/QC
Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.
About Santa Ana
The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.
Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.
The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. The current exploration strategy seeks to establish a clear pathway for substantially expanding the mineral resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.
About Outcrop Silver
Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.
At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value consistently. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.
