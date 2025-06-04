OUTCROP SILVER CONFIRMS CONSISTENT HIGH-GRADE AND WIDER VEIN INTERCEPTS AT GUADUAL NORTH, INCLUDING 1.86 METRES AT 519 G/T SILVER EQUIVALENT

Highlights

Hole DH463 intercepted 1.86 metres at 519 g/t AgEq (444 g/t Ag and 1.00 g/t Au) in the Guadual North vein (Table 1).





Hole DH462 intercepted 0.64 metres at 2,124 g/t AgEq (1,825 g/t Ag and 3.99 g/t Au) in the Guadual vein (Table 1).





Holes DH455, DH456, DH458, and DH460 intercepted consistently high-grade silver and gold mineralization in the northern section of the recently discovered high-grade shoot at Guadual North, confirming continuity over a 150 metres step-out to the north (Figure 1).

These results validate Guadual North as a zone of consistent, wider vein potential with strong grades, extending over several hundred metres on strike with vertical continuity. Drill hole DH463, in particular, delivers both width and grade, both key factors for future resource modeling.

"We're seeing consistent results at Guadual North that demonstrate not only high grades but also wide vein thicknesses that are very encouraging at the current stage," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "Intercepts like 1.86 metres at 519 g/t AgEq and 1.77 metres at 293 g/t AgEq are particularly promising, as they represent mineralized widths with scale. The added bonus of a splay zone in DH460 returning 3,349 g/t AgEq opens new opportunities to grow the system laterally as well. Guadual is proving to be a key part of the central corridor's evolving high-grade system."

The Guadual vein, along with its parallel structure Guadual North, forms part of the central mineralized trend at Santa Ana and represents the northernmost extension of the continuous Aguilar–Jimenez–Guadual vein system (Figure 1 and Figure 4). Structurally, it trends northeast and is hosted in low-grade green schists. The vein system includes multiple parallel veins and splays (Figure 1), with recent drilling confirming both grade consistency and structural continuity over a strike length exceeding 550 metres and a vertical extent of over 250 metres (Figure 4). Importantly, the target remains open both along strike and at depth, offering significant potential for further expansion through ongoing exploration (Figure 4).

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq1

g/t Vein Guadual DH452 145.15 145.65 0.50 0.35 1.14 360 446 Guadual North DH452 155.09 155.39 0.30 * 0.53 172 212 Splay DH455 124.54 125.19 0.65 0.58 4.09 704 1,011 Guadual North Including 124.54 124.84 0.30 0.27 8.46 1,511 2,147 DH456 146.00 147.77 1.77 1.28 0.85 229 293 Guadual North Including 147.46 147.77 0.31 0.22 3.67 848 1,123 DH458 177.13 178.38 1.25 0.73 0.67 304 354 Guadual North Including 177.60 178.38 0.78 0.46 0.97 445 518 DH460 144.57 145.26 0.69 0.45 1.00 542 617 Guadual North Including 144.87 145.26 0.39 0.26 1.35 826 928 DH460 155.73 156.03 0.30 * 6.06 2,894 3,349 Splay DH460 236.70 238.14 1.44 1.01 0.63 387 434 Guadual Including 237.24 237.54 0.30 0.21 1.02 1,523 1,600 DH462 75.50 76.63 1.13 0.91 0.21 223 239 Guadual North Including 75.50 75.82 0.32 0.26 0.50 776 813 DH462 132.55 133.19 0.64 0.55 3.99 1,825 2,124 Guadual Including 132.89 133.19 0.30 0.26 8.26 3,884 4,504 DH463 100.34 102.20 1.86 1.01 1.00 444 519 Guadual North Including 101.60 102.20 0.60 0.33 2.39 1,376 1,555

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. * The current knowledge of these structures does not allow for estimating the true width.

Aguilar–Jimenez–Guadual Vein System

The Aguilar, Jimenez, and Guadual veins form a continuous, structurally connected corridor known as the Aguilar–Jimenez-Guadual vein system, which now includes three confirmed high-grade mineralized shoots (Figure 4) and extends for more than 2 kilometres along strike. With strong vertical continuity between 200 and 250 metres, this mineralized corridor represents one of the most promising high-grade zones within the Santa Ana project. The presence of multiple shoots and parallel splays within each vein points to significant upside potential for expanding the mineral resource both laterally and at depth.

Table 2 presents selected drill intercepts from across the entire vein system, highlighting some of the highest silver-equivalent grades drilled in this sector to date. Several veins exhibit multi-metre intercepts with silver-equivalent grades in the multi-kilogram-per-tonne range, further reinforcing the district's strong potential for high-margin, underground resource growth

Vein System Hole

ID Length

(m) Estimated

True

Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t AgEq1 (g/t) AgEq

gm/t* Notes Release Date Aguilar DH364 1.63 1.35 576 1.88 717 1,169 Inc. 0.55 m @ 1,519 g/t AgEq July 17, 2024 DH369 6.52 5.22 592 3.14 828 5,400 Inc. 1.30 m @ 1,136 g/t AgEq July 17, 2024 DH373 1.18 0.74 719 4.20 1,035 1,221 Inc. 0.67 m @ 1,810 g/t AgEq August 28, 2024 Jimenez DH409 2.07 0.90 215 0.17 228 471 Inc. 0.38 m @ 969 g/t AgEq December 5, 2024 DH412 5.08 2.51 269 0.89 336 1,709 Inc. 0.71 m @ 1,956 g/t AgEq December 5, 2024 Guadual DH446 0.90 0.61 1,132 2.10 1,290 1,161 Inc. 0.50 m @ 2,272 g/t AgEq April 29, 2025 DH462 0.64 0.55 1,825 3.99 2,124 1,360 Inc. 0.30 m @ 4,504 g/t AgEq Current Release DH463 1.86 1.01 444 1.00 519 966 Inc. 0.60 m @ 1,555 g/t AgEq Current Release

Table 2. Selected drill results at the Aguilar-Jimenez-Guadual vein system in the Santa Ana project. * Based on silver equivalent grade-metres (AgEq gm/t), which reflect the product of grade multiplied by the mineralized length. Length does not represent an estimated true width.

Sample Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Sample

Type* Width Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq

g/t Release Date 15681 504789.0 562277.0 971.75 Chip

0.47 885 921 July 5, 2022 15682 504881.0 562356.0 941.01 Chip

5.34 664 1,065 July 5, 2022 15696 504822.1 562330.8 961.55 Channel 0.70 0.45 608 642 July 5, 2022 15836 504943.5 562349.1 942.08 Channel 15.00 0.40 315 345 July 5, 2022 15878 504636.6 562009.3 968.94 Chip 0.20 1.04 311 390 July 5, 2022 15897 504739.3 562076.5 977.86 Chip 0.45 2.61 297 494 July 5, 2022 15898 504681.1 562032.7 968.68 Chip 0.40 4.53 226 567 July 5, 2022 16368 504903.1 562431.7 939.77 Channel 0.20 1.23 400 492 September 11, 2024 16369 504903.3 562431.6 939.61 Channel 0.30 0.71 492 545 September 11, 2024 16370 504922.0 562435.0 937.48 Chip 0.20 2.01 1,328 1,479 September 11, 2024

Table 3. Surface chip and grab sample results in the Guadual vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated July 5, 2022, and September 11, 2024). By their nature, grab samples are selective, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.

Hole ID Hole Code Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) DH372 SAGU24DH372 504611.831 562181.878 1024.62 151.48 131 -45 DH374 SAGU24DH374 504611.659 562181.937 1024.41 169.46 131 -60 DH376 SAGU24DH376 504612.588 562182.698 1024.59 159.71 98 -50 DH377 SAGU24DH377 504611.975 562181.706 1024.43 201.16 130 -71 DH380 SAGU24DH380 504601.151 562202.905 1030.30 210.61 102 -60 DH382 SAGU24DH382 504525.146 562060.844 1000.30 140.20 136 -45 DH384 SAGU24DH384 504523.853 562060.777 1001.02 190.19 179 -61 DH387 SAGU24DH387 504449.408 561932.800 982.02 108.50 78 -45 DH445 SAGU25DH445 504771.497 562391.194 963.18 165.20 140 -45 DH446 SAGU25DH446 504771.446 562391.393 963.39 225.85 140 -66 DH448 SAGU25DH448 504772.273 562392.077 963.39 205.74 104 -50 DH450 SAGU25DH450 504812.568 562407.796 953.24 245.66 85 -60 DH452 SAGU25DH452 504749.677 562416.256 957.73 280.41 140 -65 DH455 SAGU25DH455 504863.983 562545.099 980.33 241.09 140 -45 DH456 SAGU25DH456 504863.830 562545.261 980.32 302.36 140 -62 DH458 SAGU25DH458 504863.717 562545.490 980.65 197.51 140 -73 DH460 SAGU25DH460 504748.274 562416.247 958.54 255.42 167 -56 DH462 SAGU25DH462 504754.732 562337.309 997.64 151.18 140 -50 DH463 SAGU25DH463 504754.596 562337.520 997.54 215.49 140 -71

Table 4. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Underground channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein and sample length was broken by geology. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

