OUTCROP SILVER CONFIRMS CONSISTENT HIGH-GRADE AND WIDER VEIN INTERCEPTS AT GUADUAL NORTH, INCLUDING 1.86 METRES AT 519 G/T SILVER EQUIVALENT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver-gold results from the Guadual target, located in the central corridor of its 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. The latest drill holes confirm wider, consistent high-grade mineralization in the Guadual North vein, further supporting the potential of the vein system to contribute to a future mineral resource update. The current confirmed footprint of Guadual is more than 500 metres along strike and 250 metres deep. Outcrop Silver has drilled a total of 3,817 metres in 19 holes to date at Guadual, and plans to execute a short delineation drilling campaign to support the upcoming mineral resource update.
Hole DH463 intercepted 1.86 metres at 519 g/t AgEq (444 g/t Ag and 1.00 g/t Au) in the Guadual North vein (Table 1).
Hole DH462 intercepted 0.64 metres at 2,124 g/t AgEq (1,825 g/t Ag and 3.99 g/t Au) in the Guadual vein (Table 1).
Holes DH455, DH456, DH458, and DH460 intercepted consistently high-grade silver and gold mineralization in the northern section of the recently discovered high-grade shoot at Guadual North, confirming continuity over a 150 metres step-out to the north (Figure 1).
These results validate Guadual North as a zone of consistent, wider vein potential with strong grades, extending over several hundred metres on strike with vertical continuity. Drill hole DH463, in particular, delivers both width and grade, both key factors for future resource modeling.
"We're seeing consistent results at Guadual North that demonstrate not only high grades but also wide vein thicknesses that are very encouraging at the current stage," commented Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "Intercepts like 1.86 metres at 519 g/t AgEq and 1.77 metres at 293 g/t AgEq are particularly promising, as they represent mineralized widths with scale. The added bonus of a splay zone in DH460 returning 3,349 g/t AgEq opens new opportunities to grow the system laterally as well. Guadual is proving to be a key part of the central corridor's evolving high-grade system."
The Guadual vein, along with its parallel structure Guadual North, forms part of the central mineralized trend at Santa Ana and represents the northernmost extension of the continuous Aguilar–Jimenez–Guadual vein system (Figure 1 and Figure 4). Structurally, it trends northeast and is hosted in low-grade green schists. The vein system includes multiple parallel veins and splays (Figure 1), with recent drilling confirming both grade consistency and structural continuity over a strike length exceeding 550 metres and a vertical extent of over 250 metres (Figure 4). Importantly, the target remains open both along strike and at depth, offering significant potential for further expansion through ongoing exploration (Figure 4).
Target
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Estimated True
Width (m)
Au g/t
Ag g/t
AgEq1 g/t
Vein
Guadual
DH452
145.15
145.65
0.50
0.35
1.14
360
446
Guadual North
DH452
155.09
155.39
0.30
*
0.53
172
212
Splay
DH455
124.54
125.19
0.65
0.58
4.09
704
1,011
Guadual North
Including
124.54
124.84
0.30
0.27
8.46
1,511
2,147
DH456
146.00
147.77
1.77
1.28
0.85
229
293
Guadual North
Including
147.46
147.77
0.31
0.22
3.67
848
1,123
DH458
177.13
178.38
1.25
0.73
0.67
304
354
Guadual North
Including
177.60
178.38
0.78
0.46
0.97
445
518
DH460
144.57
145.26
0.69
0.45
1.00
542
617
Guadual North
Including
144.87
145.26
0.39
0.26
1.35
826
928
DH460
155.73
156.03
0.30
*
6.06
2,894
3,349
Splay
DH460
236.70
238.14
1.44
1.01
0.63
387
434
Guadual
Including
237.24
237.54
0.30
0.21
1.02
1,523
1,600
DH462
75.50
76.63
1.13
0.91
0.21
223
239
Guadual North
Including
75.50
75.82
0.32
0.26
0.50
776
813
DH462
132.55
133.19
0.64
0.55
3.99
1,825
2,124
Guadual
Including
132.89
133.19
0.30
0.26
8.26
3,884
4,504
DH463
100.34
102.20
1.86
1.01
1.00
444
519
Guadual North
Including
101.60
102.20
0.60
0.33
2.39
1,376
1,555
Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. * The current knowledge of these structures does not allow for estimating the true width.
Aguilar–Jimenez–Guadual Vein System
The Aguilar, Jimenez, and Guadual veins form a continuous, structurally connected corridor known as the Aguilar–Jimenez-Guadual vein system, which now includes three confirmed high-grade mineralized shoots (Figure 4) and extends for more than 2 kilometres along strike. With strong vertical continuity between 200 and 250 metres, this mineralized corridor represents one of the most promising high-grade zones within the Santa Ana project. The presence of multiple shoots and parallel splays within each vein points to significant upside potential for expanding the mineral resource both laterally and at depth.
Table 2 presents selected drill intercepts from across the entire vein system, highlighting some of the highest silver-equivalent grades drilled in this sector to date. Several veins exhibit multi-metre intercepts with silver-equivalent grades in the multi-kilogram-per-tonne range, further reinforcing the district's strong potential for high-margin, underground resource growth
Vein
System
Hole ID
Length (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Ag g/t
Au g/t
AgEq1 (g/t)
AgEq gm/t*
Notes
Release Date
Aguilar
DH364
1.63
1.35
576
1.88
717
1,169
Inc. 0.55 m @ 1,519 g/t AgEq
July 17, 2024
DH369
6.52
5.22
592
3.14
828
5,400
Inc. 1.30 m @ 1,136 g/t AgEq
July 17, 2024
DH373
1.18
0.74
719
4.20
1,035
1,221
Inc. 0.67 m @ 1,810 g/t AgEq
August 28, 2024
Jimenez
DH409
2.07
0.90
215
0.17
228
471
Inc. 0.38 m @ 969 g/t AgEq
December 5, 2024
DH412
5.08
2.51
269
0.89
336
1,709
Inc. 0.71 m @ 1,956 g/t AgEq
December 5, 2024
Guadual
DH446
0.90
0.61
1,132
2.10
1,290
1,161
Inc. 0.50 m @ 2,272 g/t AgEq
April 29, 2025
DH462
0.64
0.55
1,825
3.99
2,124
1,360
Inc. 0.30 m @ 4,504 g/t AgEq
Current Release
DH463
1.86
1.01
444
1.00
519
966
Inc. 0.60 m @ 1,555 g/t AgEq
Current Release
Table 2. Selected drill results at the Aguilar-Jimenez-Guadual vein system in the Santa Ana project. * Based on silver equivalent grade-metres (AgEq gm/t), which reflect the product of grade multiplied by the mineralized length. Length does not represent an estimated true width.
Sample
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Sample Type*
Width
Au g/t
Ag g/t
AgEq g/t
Release Date
15681
504789.0
562277.0
971.75
Chip
0.47
885
921
July 5, 2022
15682
504881.0
562356.0
941.01
Chip
5.34
664
1,065
July 5, 2022
15696
504822.1
562330.8
961.55
Channel
0.70
0.45
608
642
July 5, 2022
15836
504943.5
562349.1
942.08
Channel
15.00
0.40
315
345
July 5, 2022
15878
504636.6
562009.3
968.94
Chip
0.20
1.04
311
390
July 5, 2022
15897
504739.3
562076.5
977.86
Chip
0.45
2.61
297
494
July 5, 2022
15898
504681.1
562032.7
968.68
Chip
0.40
4.53
226
567
July 5, 2022
16368
504903.1
562431.7
939.77
Channel
0.20
1.23
400
492
September 11, 2024
16369
504903.3
562431.6
939.61
Channel
0.30
0.71
492
545
September 11, 2024
16370
504922.0
562435.0
937.48
Chip
0.20
2.01
1,328
1,479
September 11, 2024
Table 3. Surface chip and grab sample results in the Guadual vein target from the regional exploration program, including those previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated July 5, 2022, and September 11, 2024).By their nature, grab samples are selective, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection.
Hole ID
Hole Code
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
DH372
SAGU24DH372
504611.831
562181.878
1024.62
151.48
131
-45
DH374
SAGU24DH374
504611.659
562181.937
1024.41
169.46
131
-60
DH376
SAGU24DH376
504612.588
562182.698
1024.59
159.71
98
-50
DH377
SAGU24DH377
504611.975
562181.706
1024.43
201.16
130
-71
DH380
SAGU24DH380
504601.151
562202.905
1030.30
210.61
102
-60
DH382
SAGU24DH382
504525.146
562060.844
1000.30
140.20
136
-45
DH384
SAGU24DH384
504523.853
562060.777
1001.02
190.19
179
-61
DH387
SAGU24DH387
504449.408
561932.800
982.02
108.50
78
-45
DH445
SAGU25DH445
504771.497
562391.194
963.18
165.20
140
-45
DH446
SAGU25DH446
504771.446
562391.393
963.39
225.85
140
-66
DH448
SAGU25DH448
504772.273
562392.077
963.39
205.74
104
-50
DH450
SAGU25DH450
504812.568
562407.796
953.24
245.66
85
-60
DH452
SAGU25DH452
504749.677
562416.256
957.73
280.41
140
-65
DH455
SAGU25DH455
504863.983
562545.099
980.33
241.09
140
-45
DH456
SAGU25DH456
504863.830
562545.261
980.32
302.36
140
-62
DH458
SAGU25DH458
504863.717
562545.490
980.65
197.51
140
-73
DH460
SAGU25DH460
504748.274
562416.247
958.54
255.42
167
-56
DH462
SAGU25DH462
504754.732
562337.309
997.64
151.18
140
-50
DH463
SAGU25DH463
504754.596
562337.520
997.54
215.49
140
-71
Table 4. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.
1Silver Equivalent
Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see news release dated August 23, 2023). The equivalency formula is as follows:
QA/QC
Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Underground channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein and sample length was broken by geology. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.
Qualified Person
Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About Santa Ana
The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.
Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.
The drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.
About Outcrop Silver
Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.
At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.
SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 638 2545, [email protected], www.outcropsilver.com; Kathy Li, Vice President of Investor Relations, +1 778 783 2818, [email protected]
Share this article