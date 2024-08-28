OUTCROP SILVER ADVANCES AGUILAR DISCOVERY: UNVEILING ROBUST MULTI-VEIN SYSTEM

HIGHLIGHTS

DH373 intercepted 1.18 metres of 1,035 grams per tonne of silver equivalent on the Aguilar vein (Figure 4)





DH385 intercepted 0.71 metres of 1,081 grams per tonne of silver equivalent on the Aguilar HW vein, confirming the extension of Aguilar HW at depth and towards the north





The Aguilar vein, to date, has been confirmed for 285 meters along strike from the 1.8 kilometres long corridor, showing multiple veins and remaining open in all directions

"In 2024, Outcrop Silver is not just drilling; we are methodically executing a vision that unveils the expansive potential of the Santa Ana project. Our recent drilling at the Aguilar vein system underscores this strategy,' comments Ian Harris, President and CEO. "The consistency of high-grade silver findings over an extended strike length, on multiple veins confirm Aguilar's role as a cornerstone of our ambitious exploration plans. As we continue to step out from the known resources and test new targets, each successful drill hole at Aguilar is a step towards dramatically scaling our resource base, cementing our commitment to deliver substantial value through meticulous, scientific exploration."

"The Aguilar vein system continues to show its great potential in recent drilling," explains Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "It is fascinating to see additional veins coming out in the core with high grade along the step outs we are conducting. We knew the prospectiveness of this vein system; however, every new drill hole shows additional unexpected veins that will contribute to the success of Santa Project."

The current drill campaign on the Aguilar vein continues testing for high grades along strike and at depth. Outcrop's surface exploration program traced the Aguilar vein system along more than 550 metres; as part of the Aguilar-Guadual vein zone, which extends for 1.8 kilometres (see release from June 18, 2024). Drilling at the Aguilar vein has confirmed the vein system extends for at least 285 metres along strike and 225 metres down dip, with all structures remaining open (Figure 1 and Figure 2). This includes, parallel and minor veins such as Aguilar North, Aguilar HW, and a newly discovered Aguilar FW vein (Figure 2). Drilling at Aguilar has two holes with assays pending: DH386 and DH388 (Figure 1).

Target Hole ID From To Interval

Length Estimated

True

Width Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq

g/t Vein (m) (m) (m) (m) Aguilar DH373 98.52 98.82 0.30 0.20 4.55 1,137 1,479 Aguilar

North DH373 149.20 149.80 0.60 0.40 No Significant Results Aguilar Hw DH373 188.62 189.80 1.18 0.79 4.20 719 1,035 Aguilar Including 188.62 189.29 0.67 0.45 7.35 1,258 1,810 DH373 208.68 209.03 0.35 0.24 8.85 1,259 1,923 Aguilar FW DH375 182.30 182.58 0.28 0.15 No Significant Results Aguilar SP1 DH375 224.84 225.32 0.48 0.24 0.66 230 279 Aguilar DH378 143.04 143.96 0.92 0.73 No Significant Results Aguilar DH379 177.83 179.19 1.36 0.84 0.50 209 246 Aguilar Including 177.83 178.14 0.31 0.19 1.46 798 908 DH379 187.49 187.83 0.34 0.21 0.94 454 525 Vein DH381 41.73 42.00 0.27 0.25 No Significant Results Aguilar HW DH381 70.26 70.56 0.30 0.26 No Significant Results Aguilar DH383 85.54 85.85 0.31 0.18 1.75 417 548 Aguilar DH385 101.53 102.24 0.71 0.41 8.12 471 1,081 Aguilar HW Including 101.92 102.24 0.32 0.18 17.43 1,012 2,321 DH385 186.66 188.12 1.46 0.84 0.29 187 209 Aguilar Including 187.82 188.12 0.30 0.17 0.77 796 854 DH386 Assays Pending DH388 Assays Pending

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release.

Sample type Sample

number From

(m) To

(m) Sample Length

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t AgEq g/t Reporting Date Outcrop Channel SUCH220301 0.00 0.90 0.90 1.33 400 500 May 9, 2022 including RX5644 0.00 0.40 0.40 1.57 349 467 and RX5645 0.40 0.90 0.50 1.14 441 526 Outcrop Channel SUCH220302



RX5654 0.00 0.25 0.25 5.64 1,045 1,468 Outcrop Channel SUCH220303 0.00 2.70 2.70 1.56 149 267 January 3, 2023 including RX5650 2.00 2.70 0.70 2.91 254 472 Outcrop Channel SUCH220601



RX5444 0.00 0.40 0.40 1.28 281 376

Table 2. Channel sample results from the target generation program previously reported (see releases dated May 9, 2022 & January 03, 2023).

The Aguilar vein system is 200 meters wide, with at least four formal and continuous high-grade silver quartz veins confirmed through drilling (Figure 2 and Figure 3). These structurally complex vein systems represent excellent potential along the 1.8 km Aguilar-Guadual corridor locally.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SAAG24DH373 503692.991 561205.470 1011.55 224.94 135 -86 SAAG24DH375 503690.899 561207.532 1011.06 243.84 315 -86 SAAG24DH378 503692.107 561204.972 1010.84 200.00 174 -64 SAAG24DH379 503691.436 561205.009 1010.78 199.94 203 -75 SAAG24DH381 503678.496 561088.999 1021.45 149.86 142 -68 SAAG24DH383 503678.154 561089.407 1021.40 175.26 0 -90 SAAG24DH385 503759.368 561230.615 1003.01 213.37 0 -90 SAAG24DH386 503759.564 561230.611 1003.07 191.71 94 -55 SAAG24DH388 503759.963 561230.614 1003.07 189.48 94 -78

Table 2. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N and WGS84 projection.

Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. The equivalency formula is as follows:

Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's Metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see NR from August 23, 2023).

QA/QC

For exploration core drilling, Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Core samples were sent to either ALS, Actlabs or SGS in Medellin, Colombia, for preparation. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. After preparation, the samples sent to ALS Colombia were shipped to ALS Lima for assaying using Au-ICP21, Au-GRA21, ME-MS41, Ag-GRA21, Ag-AA46, Pb-AA46, and Zn-AA46 methods. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and the Society of Economic Geology.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The 2024 drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the project's extensive 30 kilometres of strike. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

