Outcrop Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Martensen to the position of Corporate Secretary.

Melissa Martensen is an experienced administrator with over twelve years as a corporate secretary, primarily in junior mining companies. Prior to that she worked in private banking at RBC. She graduated with a degree in finance from UNBC in Prince George and is a member of the Governance Professionals of Canada.

"I am pleased to announce another great addition to the Outcrop leadership team with the appointment of Ms. Martensen," comments Joseph Hebert, Chief Executive Officer. "Melissa's expertise and diverse experience will be an enormous asset to Outcrop. Coupled with the recent appointments of Dr. Jesus Velador as Vice President Exploration and Ms. Lisa Peterson as CFO, we are building a world class management team to steadily advance our Santa Ana project and support the continued growth of our company."

In connection with the appointment Outcrop has granted Ms. Martensen and other new employees 300,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.24 expiring on August 5, 2026.

About Outcrop

Outcrop is rapidly advancing exploration on five silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. Outcrop is currently drilling and expanding the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information: Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer, +1 775 340 0450, [email protected], www.outcropsilverandgold.com; Mars Investor Relations, +1 647 557 6640, [email protected]