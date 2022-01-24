Future NB is a free digital resource for all universities, colleges, public schools, employers, and students across New Brunswick , supporting the next generation workforce.

Future NB is an innovative provincial implementation of Outcome Campus Connect. Orbis and Magnet note that they can replicate this implementation to support learners and employers in other provinces.

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Outcome Campus Connect is proud to be providing the digital infrastructure for Future NB — a first of its kind provincial platform giving students across New Brunswick opportunities to gain experience and get hired by local employers. Future NB puts a spin on Outcome Campus Connect, Canada's skill development and job opportunity site for university and college students and recent graduates, innovating it for use at the provincial level. Future NB uses Outcome Campus Connect and Orbis' Outcome software to create a data-driven recruitment gateway between students across New Brunswick, local businesses, and the government.

"I was pleased to be asked by Future NB to participate in the development and implementation of Outcome Campus Connect for the Future NB career readiness platform," said Craig Dixon, Project Coordinator, University of New Brunswick. "This unique solution will provide our province with a decided advantage, with employers posting their work-integrated learning opportunities for students at New Brunswick schools — with a single click. We eagerly look forward to the official launch of Future NB and having this integral resource in our toolbox as we build our experiential learning ecosystem in New Brunswick."

Future NB's strategic three-year plan focuses on sustainability, success for students, supports for employers, and the use of a common platform for connection. Outcome Campus Connect and Orbis' Outcome work symbiotically to deploy and report on how Future NB is bridging the skills gap, addressing future labour market needs, and working toward post-pandemic recovery. Since launching last year, over 250 partners and 1,500 students across the province have benefited. In addition, the government of New Brunswick will amplify the impact of Future NB by using Outcome Campus Connect data analytics on learner engagement to measure and articulate the success of the project and adapt to provincially meet the future needs of students, employers, and the workforce.

"This partnership between Future NB and Outcome Campus Connect will make it easier for employers to identify and hire student talent with the right skills and experience," said Luke Nixon-Janssen, Director, Marketing and Business Development at Magnet.

To celebrate this initiative, this week Future NB and their partners will be sharing stories of learners gaining skills and experience through the platform.

About Future NB

Future Wabanaki | Avenir NB | Future NB has positioned New Brunswick as a national leader in experiential education where partners across all levels of education, private industry, not-for-profit organizations, and government are working collaboratively towards a shared vision. Future Wabanaki | Avenir NB | Future NB 's primary goal is to position New Brunswick as a place where all students and employers can access rich learning opportunities and new ways to collaborate with one another through experiential education. To achieve this, we will focus on:

Leveraging student talent to contribute to New Brunswick's workforce while studying

workforce while studying Enhancing employer and student engagement in the future of work in New Brunswick

Increasing the number of skilled students ready to join the workforce, helping New Brunswick employers fill their labour market needs

employers fill their labour market needs Increasing the numbers of students staying and working in NB

For more information, please see Future NB's three-year Strategic Plan.

About Orbis

Orbis develops experiential learning and recruitment software solutions, unpacks data, and drives mindsets that lead to institutional growth through student and graduate potential fulfillment. Through Outcome, Outcome Campus Connect, and Mindset, we have supported post-secondary institutions and employers to drive the success of over 1,000,000 students and graduates and 350,000 businesses. We believe experience matters and have more than two decades of it.

About Outcome Campus Connect

Outcome Campus Connect is Canada's skill development and job opportunity platform built for university and college students or recent graduates. It is Canada's largest campus recruiting platform and experiential learning resource for university and college students. Funded by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) as a part of the Student Work Placement Program, Outcome Campus Connect is free for all students, graduates, post-secondary institutions, employers, and delivery partners. The platform is offered in partnership between Orbis and Magnet and empowered by its network of partners supporting the next generation workforce to gain experience and get hired.

About Magnet

Magnet is a digital social innovation platform founded at Ryerson University. Through the Magnet Network, our mission is to accelerate inclusive economic growth for all in Canada by advancing careers, businesses, and communities. Through Outcome Campus Connect, Magnet enables employers from all sectors and regions to post job opportunities for free and connect to early talent across the country easily and quickly.

SOURCE Outcome Campus Connect

