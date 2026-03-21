Ottawa Victim Services Expands Online Hate Crime Reporting Tool in Additional Languages

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2026 /CNW/ - On the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Ottawa Victim Services (OVS) is pleased to announce the expansion of our Online Hate Crime Reporting Tool, a confidential, accessible, third-party reporting platform, which strengthens access to support for individuals and communities impacted by hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents across Ottawa. This initiative has been made possible through funding from the City of Ottawa, supporting local efforts to address and prevent hate in all its forms.

Originally launched in early 2025, the reporting tool was available in English, French, and Arabic, the three most commonly spoken languages in the city. Because of its ongoing success and community impact, OVS has expanded the tool to include four additional languages: Farsi, Spanish, Mandarin, and Somali. This expansion seeks to reduce language barriers and ensure more residents can safely and confidentially report experiences of hate.

Given the hesitation of some cultural and ethnic communities to report to the police, OVS' tool allows individuals to report experiences of hate without filing a police report, and submissions can be made anonymously or on behalf of another person. Recent changes have improved accessibility and comprehensiveness, including the addition of more detailed incident-type and location-based questions to support the collection of non-identifying demographic data, which allows OVS to better understand trends in hate incidents and inform targeted prevention and response efforts.

Where an impacted person shares their contact information, OVS team members will reach out to assess submissions for elements of hate and provide trauma-informed supports, including emotional support and financial assistance for eligible needs such as counselling, graffiti removal, and home security items. For individuals under the age of 15 seeking support services, parental or guardian consent is required.

"At OVS, we understand that language should never be a barrier to safety or support," said Heidi Illingworth, Executive Director of Ottawa Victim Services. "This expansion allows us to better reach and support diverse communities across Ottawa while continuing to uphold confidentiality, privacy, accessibility and dignity for all survivors in every interaction."

OVS remains committed to providing accessible, compassionate, trauma-informed, and culturally-humble support to all individuals impacted by crime and tragic circumstances.

To access the Online Hate Crime Reporting Tool, please visit:

English: https://ovs-svo.com/hate-crime-reporting-tool/

French: https://ovs-svo.com/fr/outil-de-signalement-d-actes-de-haine/

Arabic: https://ovs-svo.com/ar/hate-crime-reporting-tool/

Farsi: https://ovs-svo.com/fa/hate-crime-reporting-tool/

Spanish: https://ovs-svo.com/es/herramienta-para-denunciar-delitos-de-odio/

Mandarin: https://ovs-svo.com/zh-hans/hate-crime-reporting-tool/

Somali: https://ovs-svo.com/so/qalabka-warbixinta-dembiyada-nacaybka/

SOURCE Ottawa Victim Services Inc.

Media Contact: Heidi Illingworth, Executive Director, Ottawa Victim Services, 613-286-3646, [email protected]