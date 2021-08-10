Ottawa invests over $85 million in garage expansion for the Société de transport de Laval

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proud to invest in infrastructure that supports public transit in Quebec. While creating good jobs, these investments will provide Quebecers with more options to get around, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote the electrification of public transit.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with members of parliament of the Laval region—Fayçal El Khoury, MP for Laval–Les-Îles; Angelo Iacono, MP for Alfred-Pellan; Annie Koutrakis, MP for Vimy; and Yves Robillard, MP for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin—announced more than $85 million in federal funding to expand a garage for the Société de transport de Laval (STL) by nearly 20,000 m2. The project will include approximately 100 new parking spaces to recharge electric buses as well as additional vehicle maintenance and repair bays.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $85 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Quebec is also investing in this project and will communicate its contribution at a later date.

"Investments in public transit infrastructure allow Quebecers to travel efficiently and safely. I am pleased to announce today federal funding of more than $85 million for the STL garage expansion. Thanks to this project, the STL will continue its transition to green and sustainable energy, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support our fight against climate change. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I would like to thank the Federal Government and Minister Mckenna for having thought once again about the safety and quality of the public transport network in Laval by investing more than $ 85 million in a major project to expand a garage of the Société de Transport de Laval."

Fayçal El Khoury, Member of Parliament for Laval—Les-Îles

"Through this investment, residents of my riding of Alfred-Pellan will enjoy greener services from the STL and I am proud to be a partner for Laval residents. This collaboration reinforces my commitment and that of our federal government to keep on investing in infrastructure projects that have a positive impact in our Laval community."

Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan

"As the Member of Parliament for Vimy, I am proud of this announcement from our government and I thank Minister McKenna for this investment in the STL. Our investment of more than $85 million will benefit all transit users in Laval and help further protect our environment."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy

"In order to achieve our goal of a 45% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2028, we must encourage the electrification of public transportation. In this regard, I am very pleased with the government's funding announcement made by Minister McKenna. This announcement of $85 million will allow the Société de transport de Laval to double the surface aera of its current site to provide it with new infrastructure adapted to electric buses."

Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing over $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing over in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $7.3 billion in Quebec in more than 1,880 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

