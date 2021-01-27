Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated Resort (IR) License

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Oshidori International Development Godogaisha, a Japanese company established for the purpose of developing an integrated resort in Nagasaki, (Oshidori) and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, master developer of integrated resorts worldwide (MGE), announce their partnership towards a joint bid for an integrated resort license in Nagasaki, Japan.

Through this partnership, Oshidori and MGE not only aim to collaborate in developing a world-class integrated resort, but also in creating a dynamic community for Nagasaki to become a premium travel destination and a premier residential choice.

"We are proud to partner with MGE on this landmark development opportunity," said Alejandro (Alex) Yemenidjian, President and CEO of Oshidori. "Through our joint bid, we aim to highlight the rich culture and diversity of the Nagasaki area, and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on the entire Kyushu region."

"We are honored to work with Oshidori International and leverage their team's unparalleled experience on this IR license bid in one of the fastest growing markets in the world," said Mario Kontomerkos, MGE's CEO. "Japan offers important development opportunities that will benefit the Kyushu economy. Our growth strategy took into consideration the significant cross marketing opportunity between Project Inspire in Korea and Kyushu, Japan. As operators of ten properties globally including one of the largest integrated resorts in the western hemisphere, we are eager to bring our expertise to this venture."

The upcoming IR project will be developed in Sasebo city, with the Nagasaki Prefecture's bid selection process projected to take place throughout the summer and fall of 2021.

About Oshidori International Development Godogaisha (GK)

Oshidori International Development GK is a Japanese company established for the purpose of developing an integrated resort in Sasebo City of Nagasaki Prefecture. Oshidori is in the business of building, designing and operating IRs. Its parent company is Oshidori International Holdings Inc (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange SEHK:0622). The President and CEO of Oshidori International Development GK is Alejandro (Alex) Yemenidjian, a former President of MGM Resorts and a former CEO of MGM Studios.

The mission of Oshidori International Development GK is to create a spectacular resort that will contribute to the achievement of the Kyushu tourism strategy, create new job opportunities, improve the quality of life in the community, and provide opportunities for the children of Kyushu. As a responsible member of the community, Oshidori will collaborate with local governments, businesses, universities, and other organizations, and work together will local residents to continuously work on regional development with Nagasaki IR as the major catalyst.

About Kyushu Oshidori Children's Foundation

In 2019, Oshidori established the Kyushu Oshidori Children's Foundation in support of children and youth of all ages, from pre-school to graduate school in the Kyushu region. The Foundation owns approximately 20% of the share capital of Oshidori International Holdings Limited. The Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and youth in Kyushu, unleashing their potential to maximize their opportunities at school and work, and inspiring them to live their life to the fullest. The goal of the Foundation is to bring improvements from the primary level that can drive meaningful changes to rejuvenate Nagasaki.

The Foundation aims to foster future global citizens by:

Providing financial aid to children and youth from disadvantaged and vulnerable families, and single-parent households.

Working with prefectural boards of education in improving school facilities and teaching qualities to help students (especially those from low-income and rural communities) to better prepare for college and career placement.

Facilitating local high-school and college students to study abroad.

During the floods in July 2020, the Foundation donated 2,000,000 yen to Akai Hane – Nagasaki Community Chest Association & Social Welfare Corporation – to support flood relief efforts in Nagasaki Prefecture.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara, Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and coming soon pending regulatory approval, Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

