News provided byOffice of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
May 21, 2026, 09:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions held its second Quarterly Release of 2026. OSFI continues to focus on sharpening oversight of top risks faced by the Canadian financial system, particularly credit, liquidity, and governance, while taking a more deliberate and disciplined approach to policy development. A resilient financial system is not static. It requires continuous attention to evolving risks, disciplined decision making, and the ability to adapt as conditions change.
OSFI focuses on what matters most to achieve the greatest impact. Today's Quarterly Release advances targeted initiatives that reinforce core prudential frameworks while supporting a more efficient and streamlined regulatory environment.
Today's releases focus on:
- Liquidity preparedness and assessment
- The draft Liquidity Adequacy Requirements Guideline (2027) proposes targeted updates to improve the clarity and consistent application of liquidity requirements, while ensuring they remain risk‑based and proportionate.
- The draft Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process Guideline outlines a clear structure for how institutions should assess, manage, and report on their liquidity risks in a way that fits each institution's size, complexity, and risk profile and promotes a more consistent approach for OSFI's supervisory review of liquidity risk.
- Capital and single-name concentration risk
- Draft updates to the capital and liquidity treatment of crypto‑asset exposures ensure risks relating to this evolving asset class continue to be supported by appropriate safeguards.
- Draft updates to Guideline B-2 – Large Exposure Limits for Small and Medium-Sized Banks help ensure the framework remains modern and aligned with today's risk environment.
- Interest rate risk management and disclosure
- Proposed draft amendments to Pillar 3 disclosure expectations on interest rate risk in the banking book will enhance transparency and support market discipline.
- Proposed targeted adjustments to Guideline B‑12 – Interest Rate Risk Management will ensure interest rate shock scenarios and methodologies stay current, risk‑sensitive, and aligned with international standards.
- Governance, early intervention, and transparency
- OSFI updated the Guide to Intervention for Federally Regulated Deposit-Taking Institutions to reflect its expanded mandate relating to integrity and security and align with its risk appetite and Supervisory Framework.
- As previously announced in Budget 2023, OSFI is enhancing transparency by introducing public disclosure of crypto-asset exposures.
OSFI is also undertaking early analytical work to assess whether the Minimum Capital Test insurance risk factors – largely unchanged for over a decade – remain appropriate in today's risk environment.
Quote
"In a more complex and uncertain environment, a resilient financial system is one of Canada's core strengths. This Quarterly Release reflects our focus on sound fundamentals, including strong capital, ample liquidity, effective risk governance, and transparency, while taking a disciplined and proportionate approach to supervision."
- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions
Quick facts
- On June 4, 2026, OSFI will hold a virtual Industry Day on topics listed above and provide the opportunity to ask questions. Stakeholders are invited to register for Industry Day.
- Today's release builds on priorities identified in OSFI's Annual Risk Outlook, which outline the most significant risks facing Canada's financial system.
- Since August 2024, OSFI streamlined how it releases guidance through its Quarterly Releases followed two weeks later by Industry Day. This ensures continued transparency as well as predictability. Visit OSFI's policy release and announcement schedule for more information.
Related links
- Remarks for OSFI's Quarterly Release Day
- Draft Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline (2027)
- Draft Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process Guideline
- Draft Capital and Liquidity Treatment of Crypto-asset Exposures (Banking) Guideline (2027)
- Draft Guideline B-2 (Large Exposure Limits)
- Draft Pillar 3 Disclosures for Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB)
- Draft Guideline B-12 Interest Rate Risk Management
- Updated Guide to Intervention for Federally Regulated Deposit-Taking Institutions
- Register for Industry Day
SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
OSFI - Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 343-550-9373
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