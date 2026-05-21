OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions held its second Quarterly Release of 2026. OSFI continues to focus on sharpening oversight of top risks faced by the Canadian financial system, particularly credit, liquidity, and governance, while taking a more deliberate and disciplined approach to policy development. A resilient financial system is not static. It requires continuous attention to evolving risks, disciplined decision making, and the ability to adapt as conditions change.

OSFI focuses on what matters most to achieve the greatest impact. Today's Quarterly Release advances targeted initiatives that reinforce core prudential frameworks while supporting a more efficient and streamlined regulatory environment.

Today's releases focus on:

OSFI is also undertaking early analytical work to assess whether the Minimum Capital Test insurance risk factors – largely unchanged for over a decade – remain appropriate in today's risk environment.

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"In a more complex and uncertain environment, a resilient financial system is one of Canada's core strengths. This Quarterly Release reflects our focus on sound fundamentals, including strong capital, ample liquidity, effective risk governance, and transparency, while taking a disciplined and proportionate approach to supervision."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Quick facts

On June 4, 2026, OSFI will hold a virtual Industry Day on topics listed above and provide the opportunity to ask questions. Stakeholders are invited to register for Industry Day .

. Today's release builds on priorities identified in OSFI's Annual Risk Outlook, which outline the most significant risks facing Canada's financial system.

Risk Outlook, which outline the most significant risks facing Canada's financial system. Since August 2024, OSFI streamlined how it releases guidance through its Quarterly Releases followed two weeks later by Industry Day. This ensures continued transparency as well as predictability. Visit OSFI's policy release and announcement schedule for more information.

Related links

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OSFI - Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 343-550-9373