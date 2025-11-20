Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) published the following as part of its Quarterly Release:

This Quarterly Release highlights how OSFI is advancing smart oversight and regulatory efficiency. This approach targets material risks, streamlines requirements, and anticipates emerging risks. By reducing unnecessary burden, OSFI helps preserve the safety and soundness of the financial system while enabling institutions to focus on lending, investment, and economic growth.

Quote

"Over the past 15 years, OSFI has played a key role in building resilience in Canada's financial system. We can leverage this foundation to help financial institutions help Canadians and the Canadian economy. Through modernized capital requirements, simplified guidance, and refined supervisory practices, OSFI will ensure that Canada's financial system remains resilient, adaptable, and ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Quick facts

Since August 2024, OSFI has streamlined how it has released guidance through its Quarterly Releases followed two weeks later by Industry Day. This has ensured continued transparency as well as predictability. Visit OSFI's policy release and announcement schedule for more information.

On December 4, 2025, OSFI will hold a virtual Industry Day on topics listed above and provide the opportunity to ask questions. Stakeholders are invited to register here.

This release builds on priorities identified in OSFI's Annual and Semi-Annual Risk Outlook, which outline the most significant risks facing Canada's financial system.

Related links

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OSFI - Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 343-550-9373