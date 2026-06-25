OSFI launches quicker, clearer, more predictable approvals path for eligible new entrants

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has launched its Streamlined Approvals Framework for targeted new entrants. As Canada's financial landscape evolves, OSFI is adapting its approvals approach for entry into the federal financial system. It gives eligible new entrants, including entities with innovative or emerging banking models and credit unions, a quicker, clearer, and more predictable path to becoming federally regulated financial institutions.

Streamlined approvals framework for targeted new entrants (CNW Group/Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions)

Under the modernized framework, applicants move through three defined phases, from an early readiness assessment to ministerial approval and commencement of operations. The process is supported by defined timelines and a more focused, risk-based assessment. OSFI is also introducing a public dashboard that provides visibility into application status throughout the approval process. Together, these improvements make the approvals process more transparent, timely and responsive to a rapidly evolving financial services landscape, while maintaining OSFI's strong prudential oversight.

The framework supports broader federal policy direction, including Budget 2025 measures that make it easier for credit unions to enter the federal system. It reflects the growing diversity of financial service providers and supports a regulatory environment that adapts to innovation and evolving business models.

Learn more about the Streamlined Approvals Framework for Targeted New Entrants.

Quote

"We aim to create a smoother, more accessible pathway for credible new entrants navigating the federal process, without lowering our standards. That means being clearer about what we expect, more transparent about the process, and more risk-based in how we assess applications. Done well, this can support greater competition and responsible innovation without compromising the safety and soundness of the financial system."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Quick facts

OSFI assesses all new‑entrant applications, including those using the streamlined framework, against legislated and regulatory threshold criteria.

The initial readiness assessment provides a structured, time-bound pre-application pathway to determine whether an applicant is well positioned for the streamlined pathway.

Applicants not suited for the streamlined framework will be formally advised and directed to OSFI's existing guides and approvals processes.

Related links

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OSFI - Media Relations, Email: [email protected], 343-550-9373