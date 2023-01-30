OSCAR® NOMINATED "Avatar: The Way of Water" Earns $85 Million at the Global Box Office from CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX and 4DX Theatres

20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment and James Cameron's sequel is the Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time for CJ 4DPLEX

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced that 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has become the highest- grossing release of all-time for the company, bringing in $85 million to date at the global box office from its 4DX and ScreenX formats. "Avatar: The Way of Water" continues to play in ScreenX and 4DX theatres around the world.

In "Avatar: The Way of Water," audiences experience the lush lands of Pandora in ScreenX's visually immersive panoramic format with exclusive story-enhancing imagery only available in ScreenX. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with 20th Century Studios, James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment to ensure the highest quality presentation of the exhilarating journey.

4DX's multi-sensory technology submerges audiences into the action of the film by utilizing over 21 unique motion and environmental effects. It transcends the traditional movie-going experience with special effects like vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, and scents, among others.

"We want to thank James Cameron, Jon Landau and everyone at 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment for creating a film that has reminded audiences what it's like to experience an epic movie on the big screen," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "We're not surprised that the visual masterpiece that is 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has sailed past our 4DX and ScreenX box office records and has made CJ 4DPLEX history."

"James Cameron has done it again — delivering an epic blockbuster that has shattered box office records in our premium formats worldwide," said Don Savant, CEO and President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "This is testament that great stories combined with great premium experiences will bring audiences to theatres in record numbers."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" Synopsis :

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. The film's producers are James Cameron and Jon Landau, with David Valdes and Richard Baneham serving as executive producers. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is now playing in theaters.

About CJ 4DPLEX :

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 353 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 785 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 43 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

