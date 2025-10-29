OSC SME Institute announces webinar on standards of disclosure for mineral projects compliance

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced it will host an educational webinar for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on the proposed revisions to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101), a cornerstone of mineral project disclosure in Canada. The webinar is offered at no cost through the OSC SME Institute which helps small businesses understand and navigate the requirements of being or becoming a public company in Ontario.

The webinar will feature OSC subject matter experts from the Corporate Finance division. Some key topics covered in the webinar will include:

Background on NI 43-101 and its regulatory framework.

Summary of proposed amendments and their implications for mining companies.

Guidance on Qualified Person criteria and Indigenous rightsholder disclosure.

General themes based on public comments received and next steps in the regulatory process.

For full details on the webinar and to register, visit our event page on the OSC website. For questions related to course content and registration, please contact [email protected].



Established in 2012, the program informs small and medium businesses about how to avoid common deficiencies, understand their regulatory obligations and gives them the opportunity to hear first-hand from OSC Staff on the latest regulatory issues that have an impact on their markets.

Archived replays of the webinars will also be available on the OSC's website and YouTube channel . Previous archived webinars include mining disclosure essentials; financing options for SMEs; prospectus filing essentials and navigating insider reporting and the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI).

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

