OSC Seeks Applications for Small Business Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking members for its Small Business Advisory Committee (formerly the Small and Medium Enterprises Committee).

The Small Business Advisory Committee advises the OSC's Corporate Finance Branch staff on current business practices and emerging trends affecting small businesses in both the public and private markets. The Committee also provides feedback on the effectiveness of Corporate Finance policies and initiatives as they relate to small business.

The Committee is chaired by Jo-Anne Matear, Manager, Corporate Finance Branch, and consists of up to 16 members. Members serve two-year renewable terms.

The OSC encourages applications from small business executives, their advisors, including lawyers, accountants and underwriters, investors and investor advocates, as well as academics and other stakeholders.

Participation on the Committee includes a mix of in-person meetings and consultations by conference call or email. Time commitment varies but will not exceed more than two to three hours each month.

Interested parties should submit a resume indicating their relevant experience by October 20, 2020.

Applications and questions regarding the Committee can be addressed to:

Jo-Anne Matear

Manager, Corporate Finance Branch

[email protected] Oujala Motala Senior Accountant, Corporate Finance Branch [email protected]

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

