OSC Seeks Applications for Seniors Expert Advisory Committee

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking members for its Seniors Expert Advisory Committee (SEAC or the Committee).

The SEAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by seniors. The Committee provides OSC staff with expert opinions and input on securities-related policy, operational, education and outreach activities that are designed to meet the needs of Ontario's older investors. The Committee will consist of up to 15 members, typically including representation from the legal community, academia, industry, medical professionals and seniors' advocates.

The SEAC will be constituted for a one year-period and meet approximately four to six times. The Committee is chaired by Tyler Fleming, Director of the Investor Office.

Interested parties should submit an application, indicating their relevant experience by September 11, 2020. Applications and questions regarding the SEAC may be submitted via email to the OSC's Investor Office at [email protected].

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca .

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

