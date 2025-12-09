OSC publishes 2025 Corporate Finance Division Annual Report

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its annual Corporate Finance Division Annual Report, which provides an overview of our operational and policy work for the 2024-2025 fiscal year and guidance about our expectations and interpretation of regulatory requirements in certain areas.

"We are pleased to share the Corporate Finance division's 2025 Annual Report. The report marks our first operational year under the OSC's Strategic Plan and reflects our commitment to balanced, flexible and responsive regulation in a rapidly changing geopolitical market environment," said Winnie Sanjoto, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance division at the OSC. "We recognize that the needs of investors and other market participants are evolving, and we continue to prioritize our core regulatory operations, responding to emerging risks and trends with timeliness and agility."

The report provides issuers with updates from departments within the Corporate Finance division, including Corporate Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions and the Chief Accountant. It includes guidance on trends and issues identified during compliance and prospectus reviews and best practices, where applicable. It also describes and provides updates on our work on various policy projects.

OSC Staff Notice 51-737 Corporate Finance Division 2025 Annual Report is available on the OSC's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

