OSC Seeks Applications for Investor Advisory Panel

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is accepting applications for membership on its independent Investor Advisory Panel (IAP), which provides an investor perspective on policy, rule-making and other regulatory initiatives.

The IAP advises and comments on proposed rules, policies and investor protection initiatives, while considering the views of a broad range of investors through consultation with investors and organizations representing investors.

The IAP is an important voice for investors in the regulatory process, and new members will be selected to ensure that the panel continues to represent a broad range of relevant experience, skills, knowledge and perspectives.

Several current IAP member terms are ending over the coming year. New members will be appointed to staggered terms beginning at different points throughout the year depending on when vacancies arise.

Members are appointed for terms of up to two years and will be compensated for their time in meeting the IAP's mandate. A selection committee consisting of two Commissioners and a Vice-Chair will interview short-listed candidates. The Chair of the OSC will then appoint the panel members based on the recommendations of the selection committee.

For information on the Investor Advisory Panel's activities, please see Investor Advisory Panel at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

Interested parties are invited to submit their resume, including any relevant experience by Monday, December 7. Applications or questions regarding the IAP can be addressed to:

Judy Man

Ontario Securities Commission

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Letty Dewar, Chair, Investor Advisory Panel, [email protected]; For Investor Inquiries: [email protected]

