Notice - SLC HOLDINGS INC. and STRACON GROUP HOLDING INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-6

Jan 28, 2026, 15:51 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated January 28, 2026, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

