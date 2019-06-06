OSC Requests Members for Market Structure Advisory Committee

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is inviting applications for membership on its Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC).

Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The MSAC also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets.

Members are selected for their extensive knowledge of the Canadian capital markets and market structure, and their strong knowledge of the regulatory requirements in Canadian securities legislation. Serving two-year terms, the 12 to 15 committee members meet quarterly and those that have not reached term limits have the opportunity to express an interest to renew their membership. The MSAC is currently chaired by Susan Greenglass, Director, Market Regulation Branch.

All interested parties, including those with industry experience and expertise in market structure issues, are invited to submit applications in writing, indicating their areas of practice and relevant experience. The OSC is looking for members with experience from a variety of different perspectives. Applications are due by July 5, 2019.

Applications and questions regarding MSAC may be forwarded in writing to:

Ruxandra Smith

Senior Accountant, Market Regulation

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-8322

MarketRegulation@osc.gov.on.ca

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

