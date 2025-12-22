Capital Markets Tribunal announces appointment of two new Adjudicators

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal announces the appointment of two new Adjudicators to the Tribunal. The Adjudicators will serve three-year terms, effective December 17, 2025.

Judith Robertson was the head of the federal Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, in her role as Commissioner from 2019 to 2024. Before that, she was a member of the board of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario for two years, and a Member of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for six years. Ms. Robertson has deep capital markets experience, having been Managing Director at Barclays Global Investors (now Blackrock), and President and CEO of both Belzberg Technologies Inc. and Markets Inc./Perimeter Financial Corp. prior to her appointment to the OSC.

Alan Stewart has been a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) since 1996. Alan recently retired as a partner of Deloitte LLP, where he practiced for 15 years in the firm's Financial Crimes group. He held several executive management roles with Deloitte Canada, including as Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte Financial Advisory, and before that as Leader of Deloitte's National Forensic practice. Alan has deep expertise in the financial services sector and has been an expert witness in some of the most complex and high-profile matters in Canada, including before the Canadian Senate's Committee of Internal Economy and in several securities-related regulatory and criminal matters. Some years ago, he worked on behalf of the OSC in several investigations.

"I am delighted to welcome Judith and Alan to the Tribunal," said Tim Moseley, Chief Adjudicator. "Both are highly capable individuals and will bring broad and valuable experience to their new roles."

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

