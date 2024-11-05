OSC publishes Summary Report for Investment Fund and Structured Product Issuers

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission has today published its Summary Report for Investment Fund and Structured Product Issuers, which provides an overview of key activities undertaken by the Investment Management division in fiscal 2023-2024.

The Report is intended as a resource for investment fund managers, entities who perform services on their behalf and other stakeholders, including investors.

"The investment management industry is a critical and growing part of Ontario's capital markets," said Raymond Chan, Senior Vice President, Investment Management. "We continue to see investment fund offerings relating to sustainable finance, and new asset classes being offered to investors as their needs evolve."

Highlights from the Investment Management division, formerly the Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch, include:

Operational Highlights – the volume of prospectus reviews and exemptive relief applications remained stable while continuous disclosure reviews continued to increase. These reviews primarily focused on fair disclosure practices to ensure investors are given accurate information and covered areas such as environmental, social and governance funds and reviews of marketing materials and yield disclosure.

Regulatory Policy Initiatives – the Investment Management division continued to work on rule proposals and amendments that align with our commitment to reducing regulatory burden and streamlining regulation while maintaining investor protection.

Emerging Issues and Initiatives – key initiatives impacting the investment funds industry include the launch of SEDAR+ and the cessation of the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate. The Investment Fund Survey continues to be a critical data gathering tool and has undergone some changes to streamline it with other regulatory filings and expand the scope of data collected.

The full report can be found on the OSC website. For updates on current news and issues, please visit the IFSP eNews portal.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

