OSC Investor Alert: Blue Sail Trading

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is warning investors that Blue Sail Trading and its associated trading platform Derivative 360/360Pro (collectively "BST") are not registered to deal or advise in securities in Ontario.

BST operates the website bluesailtrading.com and claims to have offices in Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Dubai. The firm claims to offer brokerage services for trading in precious metals, commodities, shares and indices, and forex through an online trading platform.

BST is phoning Ontarians and encouraging them to open online trading accounts. Neither BST nor its representatives are registered in Ontario to solicit investments, provide brokerage services or to provide advice on investing in, or buying or selling securities or commodities.

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick recently issued an investor alert about BST.

Ontarians who have been approached by BST or its representatives are advised to contact the OSC Inquiries and Contact Centre at 1-877-785-1555 or inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

