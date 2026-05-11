OSC Disgorgement Order 'Go-To Developments Inc.', 'Go-To Spadina Adelaide Square Inc.', 'Furtado Holdings Inc.', and 'Oscar Furtado.' File No. 2022-8

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal has issued an order on March 6, 2026, in the matter of Go-To Developments Holdings Inc., Go-To Spadina Adelaide Square Inc., Furtado Holdings Inc., and Oscar Furtado. This order requires one or more individuals or companies to disgorge money to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) that was obtained through violations of Ontario's securities law.

Any disgorged funds the OSC collects under this order are handled according to OSC Rule 11-502, which outlines how these amounts may be distributed and how related costs are covered.

If you're an investor and want to stay informed about any potential future distribution of amounts collected under this order, you can fill out a Contact Information Form. Details about the order and how to stay updated are available on the OSC's website:

Status of Money Received under Disgorgement Orders issued on or after September 1, 2025

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets, and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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